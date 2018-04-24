Pub near Rothwell is county’s best

A pub near Rothwell has been crowned the best in Northamptonshire.

The Tollemache Arms, in Harrington’s High Street, beat other watering holes in the county to win the regional section of the National Pub & Bar Awards 2018.

It’s the second success this year for ‘The Tolly’ after they were named Charles Wells pub of the year in January.

General manager Ashley Headland said: “It’s brilliant news and the whole team has worked really hard for this.

“When we took over The Tolly it wasn’t doing that well but we gave it a complete renovation and we’ve pushed hard to be the best.”

Judges assessed different areas of the pub’s work, using mystery diners to rate its food.

But it’s other work that Ashley is equally as proud of.

He said: “This year our aim is to massively reduce our wastage and we are working hard with suppliers to use biodegradable products.

“We have stopped using plastic products where possible, from straws to takeaway containers.

“We have also set up a community composter on site which allows ourselves and the local community to reduce what goes to landfill.”

The pub has also set up a charity foundation, the Perfect Helping Hand Foundation.

They aim to do 12 challenges in 12 months to raise money for local causes, including abseiling down Northampton’s Lift Tower last Saturday (April 21) to raise £750 for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Other planned charity events include the Colour Run at Overstone Park and the Three Peaks Challenge in the summer.

Ashley said: “The team are massively behind what we are doing as they are able to nominate local charites which are close to their hearts.”

They also encourage staff development and education by visiting local suppliers or taking them to a city to visit other pubs and restaurants.

The Tolly is now up against 93 other county winners, battling it out to be named the UK’s best pub at an awards ceremony in London on May 23.

Ashley said: “I don’t see why we can’t go on to win it.

“The credit for these awards is truly down to all of the staff who are really behind what we are trying to achieve.

“They are a privilege to work with and what makes the Tollemache a great place to be.”

