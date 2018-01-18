Pub near Rothwell takes national crown

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington has been named Charles Wells ‘Pub of the Year’.

The pub, known as ‘The Tolly’, took the crown at an awards ceremony to recognise the hard work and expertise of Charles Wells pub partners who are going above and beyond in food, drink, community spirit and training.

Joe Buckley, co-owner of The Perfect Country Pub which owns the pub, said: “It is fantastic for The Tolly to receive this award as it recognises the efforts of the whole team.

“Our ethos is to develop from within, to constantly evolve and to always remember that pubs are about the people so for that to be noticed is amazing.

“This award will drive us onward in bringing great pubs into communities where they can help in the promotion of those communities and the generation of amazing employment opportunities.”

Formed in 1876, Charles Wells Pub Company now has more than 180 pubs run by dedicated and professional pub partners.

As well as beating them all to take Pub of the Year, The Tollemache Arms was also recognised as the ‘Best Promoted Pub’ – the venue that has worked the hardest to raise its profile and put itself on the map in the past 12 months.

Peter Wells, commercial director at Charles Wells, said: “While great food and service are the hallmarks of their business, the team at The Tollemache Arms also have a clear vision of what they’re trying to achieve, delivering it with passion and operational excellence.

“Their pub is at the heart of their community, with events and activities that enthuse and engage their customers.

“Charles Wells not only appreciates and recognises the true value of what they do but we are also proud to support the ongoing development of his business.”