Your chance to tell Kettering Town Council what it should spend money on

Kettering residents have been urged to tell the town council what they think their money should be spent on.

A consultation exercise has been launched to get views on Kettering Town Council’s budget for next year.

They have already created a list of new suggested projects – but now need people’s ideas on what else their cash could go towards.

Cllr Mark Rowley (Con), chair of the council’s finance and governance committee, said: “The council has had an incredibly busy year organising a range of events to attract people to Kettering – including Kettering By The Sea, Friday Night Discos, Christmas markets and the lights switch on and food and drink events.

“We have also given out thousands of pounds of grants to local groups to make a difference to communities. We’ve installed new speed devices and new fencing at Windmill Avenue allotments and got involved in a range of projects and initiatives, as well as seen the adoption of a Neighbourhood Plan for the Headlands area.

“We want to extend our range of activities for next year and do even more – but we really want people’s views on our ideas and what they think we could be doing for them.”

Kettering Town Council’s services include allotments, charities, events, markets, public conveniences and the mayoral role. They do not have control of most council services, including potholes, bin collections, council housing, car parks and more, which are provided by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

The town council plans to increase its budget from £425,000 to £525,000 – an increase of 22 per cent which would equate to an extra 10p per household, per week.

Their plan would mean a precept on council tax of just under £29 for someone in an average band D property – about 55p a week – which would be one of the lowest in north Northamptonshire.

Their list of new projects includes:

- £10,000 to support cultural activities such as Kettfest

- £10,000 to create a Neighbourhood Plan for the central area of town

- £3,500 to install another speed warning device

- £25,000 to manage the town flower displays if NNC withdraws funding for this

People can have their say on the council’s website, or by going along to two consultation events in the Newlands Shopping Centre on December 17 or 18 from 10am to 2pm. There is also a town meeting on November 15 at 7pm in the Toller Church Rooms, Meeting Lane, where the budget will be discussed.