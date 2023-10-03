News you can trust since 1897
Kettering could host big running event and 'showcase best town has to offer'

A councillor says he believes it would be a great addition to the town’s events schedule
By Sam Wildman
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
A big running event through the streets of Kettering could be added to the town’s calendar next year.

Kettering Town Council is set to discuss putting on a road race with potential distances ranging from short fun runs to a half marathon or even further.

The event, which may potentially be held in the autumn of 2024, that winter or the spring of 2025, could cost anywhere up to about £40,000 to put on. No route has yet been confirmed but one potential provider the council has spoken to suggested having the town’s Meadow Road park as a start and finish point.

Stock imageStock image
Cllr Craig Skinner (Con, Ise Lodge), who is chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, said he thinks it would be a great addition to Kettering’s events calendar.

He said: “We have approached various providers to explore the feasibility of putting on a running event within the town, which would cater for experienced and novice runners alike.

"I believe this would be a great addition to the events schedule, attracting new people into the town, encouraging people to be more active and providing a good quality road event locally. The event would showcase the best Kettering has to offer and would help fulfil a number of the agreed objectives of the council.

"Councillors on the markets and events committee will meet to discuss this and various other things on Wednesday (October 4). We are in the process of preparing the budget for the next financial year and residents will be able to have their say on this and the wider events schedule over the coming weeks.”

A report set to be discussed by councillors tomorrow said event costs would include traffic management, road closures, barriers, toilets, medals, refreshments, first aid and more.

One potential provider the council had spoken to suggested creating an ‘event village’ where local businesses could trade and where there would be entertainment.

The idea will be discussed tomorrow at a council meeting in the Toller Church Rooms, which starts at 7pm.

