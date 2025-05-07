The Reformation is here - but what's left among the wreckage?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘I think we might nick it’

Two weeks ago a Labour council candidate told me they were hearing one word on the campaign doorstep, writes Kate Cronin.

"It’s just Reform, Reform, Reform…” she told me.

I don’t think she meant it as an accurate prediction of the forthcoming election result, but that’s just what it turned out to be.

Reform have taken control of North Northamptonshire Council, but not everyone's happy about it. Image: Northants Telegraph

On Thursday Reform gained an unprecedented 39 seats of an available 66 seats on North Northamptonshire Council (two final seats will be decided at a by-election later this month). They’ll now elect a leader and form a cabinet.

The scale of their victory was unexpected in all quarters.

In early April, Reform insiders told me they thought they might win at least ten seats. The day before the election, I got a WhatsApp.

“I think we might just nick it.”

Well, they didn’t just nick it. They strode in, picked up the family jewels, and crowned themselves.

‘Total shock’

In the context of boundary changes and a reduced number of wards, the Tories now have only 13 seats – down from 50.

Their old duopoly across East Northamptonshire and Wellingborough, where couples kept power in the family, and Tory MPs lurked in the background, has disintegrated to dust.

"It was a total shock,” said one Conservative party member after the count.

"We knew we’d get a bloody nose but we thought we’d at least retain control. It feels like we’ve been through a washing machine, spin cycle and all.”

Many of the party grandees are gone. Cabinet members Lloyd Bunday, Scott Edwards, Gill Mercer, Macaulay Nichol and Mark Rowley: ousted.

Alll four previous chairs of NNC – Lora Lawman, Paul Bell, Barbara Jenney and Larry Henson – lost their seats.

The number of women on the council has dropped from 22 to 14.

Fourth place

Labour, where the only remaining stronghold was in Corby, are down from 16 seats to just four. Reduced to barely a dot on the map of Northants politics.

Forty years after the steelworks closed, the council’s ongoing ties with the union shadows of yesteryear are finally cut. A town built entirely on migration has taken a look at Reform and put a cross firmly in its box. Fifty years (with only a three-year gap in the 1970s) of Labour rule in the town, has ended.

Just Councillors Mark Pengelly and Willie Colquhoun are keeping Corby Labour’s blast furnaces alight, while two new party colleagues won seats in Wellingborough.

Now’s normally the time when reporters say that the election count was a night of twists and turns. But there were no twists, only turns.

With only three seats declared by 4.30pm on Friday, Labour leader Matt Keane and former leader Jean Addison had already lost their seats to Reform candidates. Party veteran of 28 years John McGhee could only muster fifth place in Kingswood, the most deprived and diverse of all the town’s wards.

And so Labour began their tumble from the official opposition to just fourth place.

And although the party gained a higher vote share – 17 per cent compared to the Greens’ 15 per cent – they only won half as many seats as the Greens. An indication that the polling was off, or that seats they targeted on the campaign trail were perhaps misjudged.

‘We’re in the upside down now’

With the public not allowed into the count, a handful of local journalists were there to represent them. While candidates from across the entire political spectrum were happy to speak to the press, Labour members were banned from speaking to journalists by those running their campaign. Even MPs were told not to speak to reporters.

The only quip came from one Labour candidate who, quoting dystopian cult TV hit Stranger Things, said ‘we’re in the upside down now.’

When you refuse to speak to the press you are refusing to speak to the members of the public they are representing. Perhaps that policy is a metaphor for where this campaign went so catastrophically wrong for Labour.

The Green Party are celebrating becoming the third biggest party on the council. The results in Kettering were a big success for them, off the back of four years of hard campaigning on the Save Weekley Hall Wood ticket and other environmental issues.

But they failed to cut through in Corby, where hopes had been high.

What are Reform expected to do next?

Reform are set to announce their leader later this week, and that person – widely tipped to be former Wellingborough Council leader Martin Griffiths – will become leader of the council. The mood in the camp is one of jubilation.

The party are believed to be looking at all council roles to see where any remaining fat can be cut. But after more than a decade of austerity in local government it won’t be easy. Some council staff have privately told our reporters they are concerned for their jobs.

When party leader Nigel Farage visited the county early in his campaign he promised DOGE-style changes, meaning that there could now be large-scale redundancies at the authority.

But in North Northamptonshire, which has no university and 82,000 people working in traditional blue-collar jobs, it’s already a tough gig to persuade our graduates to move back here at the end of their studies.

The council – the second biggest employer in the area – has the lure of graduate careers. Cutting a significant proportion of those could prove to be an own-goal.

There may also be a struggle for power between the local party and Reform head office. Most traditional political parties don’t get involved in their councils at a micro-level. But Farage has already made it clear that he will be getting his hands dirty by dictating that Reform councillors won’t be engaging in diversity training, and that they will only be flying the flags of the Union and St George from council offices.

There may be some resistance to that level of interference from those who have been democratically elected in Northamptonshire, who may feel that type of point-scoring it a distraction from the work they intend to do in their communities.

So what of the other parties?

The North Northamptonshire Conservative group are yet to meet, but one member told me this morning that members see the result as a reflection of the national political mood.

"They’re quite annoyed,” he said, “but they’re seeing it as a clean slate for the party locally. It’s an opportunity to reboot and build from the ground up again, which is probably what’s needed. It’s just a shame it’s taken such pain to reach that.

"While there have absolutely been difficulties and controversy in Northamptonshire around the party, generally the unitary authorities are in a pretty decent place.

"Progress to integrate the old authorities is going well, problems regarding staff retention have relinquished somewhat, services have been stabilised and with the recent peer reviews there is evidence of a lot of positivity around the council.

"The risk with Reform is the unknown and the potential for all the good stuff to be undone.”

It’s thought that among the candidates for leadership, Oundle’s Helen Harrison is emerging as the favourite. She’s seen among members as the cool-headed and pragmatic woman to take the Conservative party into its new phase of redevelopment.

The Greens are likely to face a two-face race for the leadership. Dez Dell and Emily Fedorowycz are the runaway contenders but are not always in agreement over in which direction to take the party. They will have to remain united, whoever wins, in order to provide an effective opposition to Reform dominance.

‘It was a terrible night’

Meanwhile, Labour are already facing internal squabbles over the leadership of the group. Mark Pengelly is the most experienced candidate by nearly three decades, but in the past he has been a divisive figure in the party.

Others think Willie Colquhoun may be the man to give Labour a fresh start.

One member told me today: “We should have seen this coming. It was obvious from the doorstep. People refused to accept it.

"We’ve lost councillors who had Labour in their blood.

"It was a terrible night and we have to recognise that. Now we have to go out and show people that Labour are the real alternative to Reform.”

The first full council meeting is set for May 22.