The deputy leader of Corby Town Council has stepped down from his post and is suspended from his political party.

Councillor Martyn Reuby, who has been on the council since its inception in 2021, has administratively suspended from the party while an internal investigation takes place.

He had previously been a member of the Labour Party for 40 years.

All seventeen elected members of Corby Town Council are Labour councillors and effectively have no political opposition.

Cllr Reuby sits on the staffing, finance and environmental committees and stood down from his post as deputy leader at the end of August.

At Wednesday’s (September 4) council meeting he was granted a ‘period of absence’ from Corby Town Council but no reasons for his absence were noted in the minutes.

Our reporters are aware of the grounds but cannot report them for legal reasons.

At the same meeting, Cllr Ross Armour, the Mayor of Corby, resigned from his civic post and was replaced by Cllr Willie Colquhoun. He is also suspended from the Labour Party.

The two men’s situations are not directly connected.

A Corby Town Council spokeswoman said: “Cllr Martyn Reuby resigned from the role of deputy leader on 21st August 2024. At a meeting of Corby Town Council held on 4th September 2024, it was resolved to approve a period of absence for Cllr Reuby for six months and to appoint Cllr Ray Beeby as deputy leader.”

Cllr Beeby is a long-standing and experienced councillor.

The Labour Party declined to comment on the situation.