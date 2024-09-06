The mayor of Corby has resigned after he was suspended from the Labour Party.

Cllr Ross Armour became Corby mayor just a few months ago, but he has resigned from the role with Cllr Willie Colquhoun formally taking over from him this week.

While Cllr Ross continues to be a unitary councillor on North Northamptonshire Council and a member of Corby Town Council, as of July he has been on administrative suspension from the Labour party.

The Northants Telegraph is aware of the reason for the suspension but due to legal reasons we cannot report the details at this time.

A statement issued by Corby Town Council says: “At a full council meeting held on September, it was resolved to elect Cllr William Colquhoun as mayor for the remainder of the civic year.

“This follows the resignation of Cllr Ross Armour from office of mayor.”

For the rest of this civic year Cllr Callum Reilly remains as deputy mayor.

Matt Keane, leader of North Northamptonshire Labour Group, has also issued a statement, saying: "I was made aware that the Labour Party had administratively suspended Cllr Ross Armour.

Cllr Ross Armour (left) has stepped down from his role as mayor following his suspension from the Labour party. Cllr William Colquhoun (right) has been announced as the new mayor.

"This also means that he is not able to represent the Labour Party on North Northamptonshire Council and Cllr Armour now sits as an independent."

The regional Labour Party declined to comment.

Cllr Armour was born and raised in Corby and prior to his first time election as a councillor in May 2021, Ross served for four years as secretary of the local constituency Labour Party.

He’s had a successful Highland Dancing career and as a competitor, he won numerous championships all over the world.

Ross Armour as a Highland Dancer at 21

The mayoral role in Corby is a civic one without any formal decision-making powers.

Corby’s new mayor, Cllr Willie Colquhoun, was formally brought in at a town council meeting last night (Wednesday) at the Autumn Centre.

Cllr Colquhoun becomes the fifth mayor of Corby Town Council after nine years of serving first on Corby Borough Council and now the town council as well as North Northants Council.

When asked about the situation regarding Cllr Armour, he said he knew ‘nothing at all, only that he stood down for personal reasons’ and that he found out about it around two weeks ago.

Cllr Willie Colquhoun

He said: “I just feel that I’m filling a breach. We need a mayor, we feel it’s important that we have a mayor, and I decided to volunteer for the post and the town council accepted my application.

“I’m very pleased, I’m quite proud about it actually. It’s a position that I’ve never coveted and now that I’ve chosen to do it, I feel quite pleased with myself.

“I think it’ll be interesting, I haven’t come across anyone who has been mayor who hasn’t enjoyed the term of office so I hope I continue in that vein.”

Cllr Colquhoun will keep the same charity that Cllr Armour had chosen - Corby Mind.

Cllr Colquhoun said: “I’m just picking up from where Ross left off, so I’ll be keeping the same charity. Mind are a first rate charity that does great work and they do great work locally.”

Cllr Colquhoun’s first engagement as mayor will be tomorrow (Friday) when he will be at Beanfield Community Centre to open their new kitchen.