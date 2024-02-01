Radio debate sees Wellingborough by-election candidates clash over immigration but agree on policing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough by-election candidates have been brought together for a radio debate with the economy, immigration, the NHS, crime and the state of the town centres on the agenda.

Six of those standing in the poll, that will take place on Thursday, February 15, clashed over the five policy areas chaired by BBC Northampton breakfast show presenter Annabel Amos.

On the programme were Ana Savage Gunn (Liberal Democrats), Ben Habib (Reform UK), Gen Kitchen (Labour), Helen Harrison (Conservative), Marion Turner-Hawes (Ind) and Will Morris (Green).

The round-table debate saw agreement on the need for more police to deal with crime, the need for investment in the NHS and action on town centres.

Conservative candidate Helen Harrison robustly defended her party’s record – the Wellingborough constituency had been represented by Tory Peter Bone for 18 years until he was ousted by voters.

Last week Ms Harrison had taken part in a street interview with the Northants Telegraph in which she said town centre regeneration was the main concern of people she had asked on their doorsteps.

Six of the candidates met for the BBC Northampton debate hosted by Annabel Amos

This morning, she said that the people on the doorsteps were most concerned about illegal and legal immigration.

She said: “I’ve been out knocking on the doors in Wellingborough, Rushden and all the villages and the top issue when I knock on doors is the illegal boat crossings but they are also worried about legal migrations.”

All candidates agreed there should be an increase in the number of police officers on the beat.