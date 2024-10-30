Planning inspectorate approves appeal over council's rejection of eight-person HMO in Corby

The decision to reject plans for an eight-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Corby has now been overturned on appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-detached house in York Road, a residential area in Corby, previously gained permission to accommodate six people in September 2018. However, since December 2023 the council reported that the property had been used unlawfully as an eight-person HMO without proper approval.

As a result, the planning permission applied for was retrospective and suggested no major external changes to the fabric of the building. North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) originally refused the plans for the larger HMO in June this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said that the Kingswood ward, where the home is located, does not lend itself to “safe and convenient” nearby on-street parking, which would likely be harmful to road safety.

The Government's planning inspectorate has overturned a decision to refuse an eight-person HMO in York Road, Corby.

It added that only two vehicles would be able to safely park on the driveway and that any other cars would be required to be on the street. The applicant, Mr Alcin Tuncel, applied to appeal the authority’s decision shortly after.

The planning inspector argued that there was adequate parking capacity in York Road and in the wider area. They added that the development also included cycle parking storage and was in an accessible location, meaning a car would not necessarily be needed for all tenants.

The inspectorate concluded that there was “little” to indicate that the HMO would pose a risk to highway safety and allowed the appeal.