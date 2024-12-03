Plan for new house in back garden in one of Corby's prettiest streets set to go before council

Blueprints for a new detached house to be built in the rear garden of a house in Stanion Lane will be considered by councillors tomorrow.

The plans involve the building of a four-bedroom detached property with three parking spaces at the rear of a derelict house in Stanion Lane, Corby. The new plot would cut the existing long garden in half.

Local people say they are worried the house could become an HMO or Airbnb, and say that the unadopted access road from Toll Gate Place is unsuitable.

According to Government records, the existing house and garden, currently undergoing redevelopment itself, is owned by local entrepreneur and Corby Town Football Club owner Paul Glass, but the applicant is Bedford-based property development company Dorban Investments Limited. Planning documents state the blueprints are submitted on behalf of ‘The Right Property Group’, which is run by the same directors and provides a management service for Airbnb and serviced accommodation owners.

The home would be built in a rear garden in Stanion Lane. (Outline for illustrative purposes only, not to scale)

The applicant had originally wanted to put two semi-detached homes on the plot but pre-application advice from North Northamptonshire Council’s planning department was unfavourable and so the application now features only one home.

The existing house is thought to have been built in the early 20th century on the old road to Stanion as Corby grew from a small village to a large town. The street remains one of the prettiest in Corby.

Application documents submitted by the developer state: “A new dwelling on the land would make efficient use of under-utilised garden land, noting that the host dwelling at No16 Stanion Lane currently has, and will continue to have a good sized garden relative to the size of the plot.

“The site is also considered to be in a sustainable location, being in close proximity to local services, public transport, and employment areas.”

The plan for the new home at the rear of Stanion Lane and (inset) the access road.

The application has attracted several negative comments including from the local water authority, police and tenants and residents association.

Anglian Water objected to the house because it would be built over a public sewer. Their response to the local authority recommends that the application is re-drawn because it does not permit its public sewers to be within the curtilage of private property.

Corby Old Village Neighbourhood Association says that the plan has ‘no consideration for parking issues’ and that the existing home at 16 Stanion Lane will become inaccessible by car should the development go ahead.

There is also a concern that the house may be used as an HMO or Airbnb. They also say that the narrow lane which would act as access for the new house is unadopted and could become a magnet for crime.

Northamptonshire Police’s ‘Designing out Crime’ unit said that the lane was ‘unlit, not well overlooked and was littered with empty beer cans and rubbish at the time of the site visit.’

Their response went on: "Occupants of the proposed dwelling would have no option but to access their property through this unlit lane, which raises concerns for their personal safety.

"There is a potential ambush point at the gate through to Waterside Lane due to the lack of visibility through the fence.”

Corby Town Council provided no response to the application.

Despite the local concerns, North Northamptonshire Council planning officers have recommended the plan for approval.

Their report to councillors says that worries over the property’s use as an Airbnb is ‘speculation’, and that the development would have a ‘neutral to positive’ impact on the character of the area.

Members of the council’s planning committee will consider the proposal at tomorrow’s (Wednesday, December 4) public meeting at the Corby Cube, which begins at 7pm.