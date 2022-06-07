Conservative councillors took to Twitter to trash Boris Johnson over claims of “decisive victory” in a confidence vote on Monday (June 6).

The Prime Minister said the result was "positive” and “conclusive” despite 148 members — 41 percent — voting to get rid of him.

He added: “It was a decisive result, and what it means is that as a Government we can move on and focus on the stuff that I think really matters to people.”

Yet the deputy leader of Tory-controlled West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Adam Brown, tweeted: “The lack of humility in Boris Johnson’s response is deeply troubling.

“More than 40 percent of his own MPs want him gone and he can’t express an ounce of contrition or honest reflection on the seriousness of this rebellion.”

Wellingborough’s Conservative MP, Peter Bone, claimed the PM won a "massive majority" in the confidence vote.

Referring to a three-way leadership contest against Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt in 2019, Mr Bone added: “The last time there was an election by MPs in the House of Commons on the leadership Boris Johnson only got 51 percent of Conservative MPs voting for him, he got 60 percent so he has improved his position relating to MPs.

Councillors Hughes, Hill, Brown and Smithers all weighed in on Twitter in the wake of Prime Minister Boris Johnson winning last night's confidence vote

“Two-thirds of the party members voted for him in the subsequent poll and then of course he won a big general election victory so the only people that should be removing the Prime Minister of the Conservative Party is the electorate, and in two years time they will have that chance.”

But Cllr Brown, who represents Bugbrooke, added: “Do Conservative MPs not realise how ridiculous they look when they compare a three-way preference vote to a no confidence vote?

"The comparison with the 2019 leadership contest is absolutely absurd and treats the public like idiots.”

Billing & Rectory Farm councillor James Hill added: "I really don’t understand how Boris Johnson supporters are celebrating this result?

"It’s like they are completely oblivious to political history."

Fellow Northampton Tory, Councillor Mark Hughes, who represents the Headlands ward, added: “The spinning and cut and paste ‘he got the big calls right’ has just shown how oblivious some have been to the reasons for this.

"It's not a lack of faith in certain key decisions, but a loss of trust in him inspiring people and fostering trust in our party.

"As much as I agree with the sentiment that we should unite as a party and get on with delivering our manifesto pledges, we have a PM bereft of integrity; one that has lost the confidence of more MPs than even Theresa May.

"We have done so much good, but it is being undermined.”

Meanwhile, leader of North Northamptonshire Council Jason Smithers said: “Great news that Boris Johnson has the support of his party.