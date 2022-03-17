No to garden waste collection charges! Residents and councillors make voices heard

Furious residents say they won't pay if a subscription charge is introduced for garden bin collections across north Northamptonshire.

Green waste collections have previously been provided all year round in Corby and Kettering at no extra charge, while in Wellingborough it operates between March and November with no additional cost.

But in East Northants those who want garden waste collections currently have to opt-in and pay an annual £55 subscription charge.

Now, after last year's local government shake-up so everyone, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) want to harmonise the service and a consultation is ongoing over what should happen.

And just days in residents and councillors have already made their voices heard, speaking out against any potential charge for everyone in north Northamptonshire who wants to use the service.

Hundreds of Northants Telegraph readers gave their opinion earlier this week, with the vast majority saying there should be no extra charge.

Carol Cawston said: "Don’t agree that anyone should pay, council taxes goes up every year and thought this was part of the service. I will just put mine in the black general waste bin. The council will soon be moaning about the amount of flytipping and it will cost them a lot more to clear up because people will just flytip everything else too."

Tim Coombes said: "It should be the same all over, why do I have to pay for it in Irthlingborough but Wellingborough don't? Just make it make sense, either everyone pays or no-one does."

Janet Pell added: "I compost whatever I can already but if they charge me the rest will go in regular bins."

Ade McKenzie said: "The thin end of the wedge, if we are getting to pick what services we will have to pay for how about rebates for what we don’t? Someone at NNC is missing the point of how a society works. What’s next? Those with children have to pay an education supplement? What about granny...who pays for her carer?"

And Nicholas Peck added: "Empty the bins without charge. It might cost a fair bit, but it will be peanuts in comparison to cleaning up the flytipped garden waste that would result from charging for bin collections."

In the consultation, the council will consider the following:

- To determine which months of the year a kerbside collection service would operate.

- To establish whether a universal garden waste service would be provided to all residents without an additional charge.

- To establish whether a subscription-based garden waste service would be provided to residents who wish to subscribe to the service and pay a subscription charge.

- And, if a subscription charge was to be levied, the level of this charge.

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Now that we are one council across the north Northants area, we need to ensure there is a consistent service that is fair to all, which is not the case at present.

“It’s important that we ask people for their views on this as it affects the majority of households in our area and certainly everyone who has a garden. This also gives us an opportunity to promote home composting, which we would like to encourage.

“However we run the service, there is a cost, whether this is direct or indirect, therefore, one of the main questions is whether it is right that funding comes from general funds, i.e everyone’s council tax, or only from users of the service.”

A number of councillors have already spoken against introducing a charge for garden waste collections, saying it will only lead to increased flytipping and would be a 'stealth tax'.

Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds), was the environment portfolio holder at the former Corby Council. He said there are ways to reduce costs, such as not collection garden bins in winter months, and said the council should be looking at ways to make it free for those in East Northants rather than introducing a charge for everyone.

He said: "I would urge everybody to take part in the consultation. If you do not take part your voice won't be heard. Corby residents already pay for this through their council tax and they have already seen their bills rise. What the new council is doing is putting an extra bill on people of the town."

Cllr Martin Griffiths (Ind, Irchester) said: "The former Borough Council of Wellingborough operated a free garden waste service, during the months residents most needed it, for many years. My residents have been clobbered for council tax already last year and this is another punitive tax that will lead to a further increase in flytipping in our beautiful countryside."

Cllr Anne Lee (Lab, Windmill) said: "It is a stealth tax. The concept of users paying for the services they use in addition to tax should not apply to garden refuse. Local authorities are obliged to collect garden waste under the Environment Act 2021."

Cllr Scott Brown (Con, Earls Barton) said: "I welcome this consultation process from NNC. I am asking people across north Northants to take this opportunity to complete the survey and ensure their voices are heard. The old Borough Council of Wellingborough, as part of their environmental and sustainability policies, decided to offer green garden waste collection as part of general waste collection. This was in part, to deal with Issues such as garden waste being disposed of in general rubbish and ending up in land fill, flytipping and the burning of garden waste.

"It’s clear to me that dealing with these issues continues to benefit our environment and I’d like to see further such improvements built upon. If NNC were to move to a subscription model, fewer people would contribute to this service and, I fear, it could lead to an increase in the irresponsible disposal of green waste as people seek to avoid this additional charge. We as a council must give everybody equal opportunity to dispose of their garden waste in the most responsible way possible. It is my belief that keeping kerbside collection costs integrated into the wider council tax budget, rather than a subscription model is the most responsible and prudent way to fulfil the councils stated goals."

You can have your say by completing the online questionnaire at https://northnorthants.citizenspace.com/cet/garden-waste-serviceComments can also be made by post at: North Northamptonshire Council; Garden Waste Collection Service Consultation; Sheerness House; Meadow Road; Kettering; NN16 8TL

This consultation will run until midnight on Sunday, April 17.

A decision is expected to be made in July and could then be implemented as early as autumn.