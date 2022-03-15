Should you pay extra to have garden bin collected in north Northants? Have your say now

Residents across north Northamptonshire have been urged to have their say on the future of garden bin collections - including whether they should pay extra for them.

North Northamptonshire Council is harmonising the service having inherited different approaches from previous authorities after last year's local government shake-up.

In Corby and Kettering the service is currently provided all year at no extra charge, while in Wellingborough it operates between March and November with no additional cost for users of the service.

Green bins in Corby.

But in East Northamptonshire there is a £55 annual subscription charge, paid by users of the year-round service.

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Now that we are one council across the North Northants area, we need to ensure there is a consistent service that is fair to all, which is not the case at present.

“It’s important that we ask people for their views on this as it affects the majority of households in our area and certainly everyone who has a garden. This also gives us an opportunity to promote home composting, which we would like to encourage.

“However we run the service, there is a cost, whether this is direct or indirect, therefore, one of the main questions is whether it is right that funding comes from general funds, i.e everyone’s council tax, or only from users of the service.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “It’s important we provide a consistent service for everyone and this project will ensure that is the case. Naturally we need to seek people’s views as it affects so many people across North Northants.”

The council will consider the following:

- To determine which months of the year a kerbside collection service would operate

- To establish whether a universal garden waste service would be provided to all residents without an additional charge.

- To establish whether a subscription-based garden waste service would be provided to residents who wish to subscribe to the service and pay a subscription charge.

- And, if a subscription charge was to be levied, the level of this charge.

You can have your say by completing the online questionnaire at https://northnorthants.citizenspace.com/cet/garden-waste-serviceComments can also be made by post at: North Northamptonshire Council; Garden Waste Collection Service Consultation; Sheerness House; Meadow Road; Kettering; NN16 8TL

This consultation will run until midnight on Sunday, April 17.

A decision is expected to be made in July and could then be implemented as early as autumn.