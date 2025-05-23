No 'DOGE-style' redundancies at North Northants Council but workers WILL be brought back into office, says new leader

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 10:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The new leader of North Northants Council has laid out some of his plans for the next four years in office.

Reform UK councillor Martin Griffiths was last night officially made leader of North Northamptonshire Council.

He sat down with the Northants Telegraph for his first interview immediately after the council’s AGM (Thursday, May 22) – which marked the beginning of four years of Reform rule at the authority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Griffiths sought to immediately downplay worries among 3,000 NNC staff after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage outlined ‘DOGE-style’ cuts when he spoke to our reporters in April. DOGE refers to the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory body created by US President Donald Trump to cut government jobs and spending, with reports of up to a quarter of a million Government jobs already gone in America.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, the new Reform UK leader of North Northamptonshire Council, gave his first interview to the Northants Telegraph last night as he was officially appointed leader. Image: Alison BagleyCllr Martin Griffiths, the new Reform UK leader of North Northamptonshire Council, gave his first interview to the Northants Telegraph last night as he was officially appointed leader. Image: Alison Bagley
Cllr Martin Griffiths, the new Reform UK leader of North Northamptonshire Council, gave his first interview to the Northants Telegraph last night as he was officially appointed leader. Image: Alison Bagley

But Cllr Griffiths did say that he wanted many staff who worked from home to return to the office, and that they will be based at the council-owned RCI building in Kettering.

Cllr Griffiths said: “I don’t like the term DOGE. I like scrutinising, we’re looking at the accounts and expenditure and the fine details.

"We’re looking to deliver efficiencies that will mean we can spend more on things like our roads and children’s services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s not going to be wide-scale redundancies. I value our staff and I want them to be a part of this journey.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council. Image: Alison BagleyCllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council. Image: Alison Bagley
Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council. Image: Alison Bagley

"We’re going to bring the RCI building back in full. When the contracts end on the private tenants we will bring staff back together in that building.

"I am not against working from home but I want it to be the exception, not the norm.”

There has also been some concern that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage would interfere in local politics, with Green leader Emily Fedorowycz using her platform as last night’s meeting to say her party would not support action that is dictated by Westminster. “We don’t want national figureheads or parties running this council,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Cllr Griffiths said that although the national party would be supporting their councillors, decisions about North Northamptonshire would be made locally.

"We met with the leadership last week,” said Cllr Griffiths, “and it very much was a case of ‘we will run the council’ but Reform UK will support us in our journey.

"We will be running this council.”

He also used last night’s AGM to unveil his first plan, which is to survey all local people to ensure he is clear about what they expect from the new leadership.

"We’ll be asking what they feel about their council and what’s happening here and what their priorities are,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Griffiths, who was the Conservative leader of Welingborough Council until its shut-down in 2021, also promised that Reform UK would have an open working relationship with members of the press and would invite journalists into the council to meet senior members of the team.

In the past, communication between the council’s executive and local reporters has been distant, and at times combative. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has also often been highly critical of working journalists

Cllr Griffiths said: “We’re going to have a positive relationship with the press. I believe if we have a problem I’d rather be open about it with the media.”

You can see how last night’s meeting unfolded here.

Related topics:Nigel FarageNorth Northants CouncilAGMReform UKDonald Trump

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice