LIVE - The first meeting of Reform-run North Northamptonshire Council

In 2021 there was a major shakeup of local councils and North Northamptonshire unitary Council was formed.

It replaced the boroughs and the bankrupt county council and took the county from three tiers of local government to two tiers.

The unitary authority looks after all major services in the area including schools, social services, roads, bins, heritage, libraries, leisure, public transport and public health.

They also set the council tax rates and take the lion’s share to pay for services.

In 2025/26 the council will have a budget of more than £700m to pay for all its revenue (day to day spending), as well as its schools and its capital (building and major infrastructure) investments.

This new-look council has 39 Reform councillors at the helm, with 13 Conservative, 8 Green, 4 Labour, 1 independent and 1 Lib Dem.

It means Reform UK will make up the entire cabinet (the small, powerful team through which all major decisions go).

Councillors are not salaried but receive a basic allowance of £14,453 each. There are also bigger payments for the leader, who gets an extra £30,000 on top of his allowance. There’s £22,000 extra for the deputy leader and £16,000 extra for all members of the cabinet. Committee chairs get between £4,000 and £14,000 on top of their basic allowance.

A new structure will see executive advisory panels scrapped by the authority. The panels were first used by the council to ensure that there was cross-party input fed into the executive to inform major decisions.