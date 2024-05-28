Liberal Democrats select Kettering general election candidate as she pledges to fight for fairer society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest general election candidate in north Northamptonshire has been chosen after the Liberal Democrats selected their Kettering hopeful.

Sarah Ryan will try to unseat Conservative Philip Hollobone when the nation goes to the polls on July 4 after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the election.

She has spent a career working in finance and says she understands how ‘years of Conservative incompetence and cronyism’ have negatively impacted economic growth.

In a media statement the Liberal Democrats said she is committed to fighting for a fairer society and the issues that matter to people in Kettering, including healthcare, education and housing.

Sarah Ryan, pictured with former Lib Dem leader Vince Cable, is standing to be Kettering's next MP

Sarah said: "I believe that Kettering deserves a strong and progressive voice in Westminster, someone who will stand up for the interests of the people, not the privileged few.”

Her pledges include working hard to: deliver investment in the NHS and social care, boost the local economy, improve education, protect the environment, strengthen the rights of people and reform the political system.

Sarah is standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate after Chris Nelson withdrew from the running because of intolerable abuse about his stammer.