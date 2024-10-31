Kettering snooker club being made ‘homeless’ as council approves plans to build flats despite objections

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has approved plans to convert a Kettering snooker club into 24 flats, despite more than 100 objections to plans and a petition to save the facility.

The application to knock down Cuetopia, on Montagu Street, received more than 100 objections from members of the public who praised the facility as an important leisure attraction in the town. A petition to save the snooker hall, with 1,300 signatures, was also noted by the council’s planning officers and panel.

However, on Wednesday evening (October 30), the council’s planning committee decided to approve plans for the 24 flats that will be built in its place, on top of the existing high street stores below. Applicants Certain Security Limited said they have identified new premises in the empty Argos store at 7 Newlands Street, which the snooker club can move into once their current home is torn down.

Owner of Cuetopia, Paul Martin said: “There’s a statement [in the planning report] it says from the agent that the snooker club will be relocated. Well, that’s news to me, I’m afraid at the moment the snooker club is just being made homeless.

“We’ve been offered the other building but it’s just not suitable for occupation. The applicant is trying to protect his business, I’m trying to protect mine. Obviously, the people of Kettering seem to like my business and they want it to remain.”

Speaking at the meeting, an agent for the developer told the committee that his clients had offered a “significant rent free period” at the old Argos property to allow works to be carried out. Mr Martin has previously argued that the space would require a lot of investment and that their rent payments would increase significantly after any rent free period.

Making an objection on behalf of Kettering Town Council, Councillor Mark Rowley said that their main concern was the loss of the important leisure facility, used by residents for almost 40 years. He also said the new apartment structure would be “imposing” on the street scene, potentially creating a ‘tunnel effect’ in Montagu Street due to the height of surrounding buildings.

He also highlighted the complete absence of purpose-built parking spaces for the apartments. Councillor Robin Carter shared concerns that residents would be “fighting over parking” along with other residential developments in the area. The Local Highway Authority, however, did not submit any objections over the parking arrangements.

Councillor David Sims concluded: “I understand the committee’s concerns that have been raised. If we were to object on parking on this proposal over Highways comments they’d probably take us to appeal and we’d lose.

“You can only look at material considerations and if you look at the report and what’s been raised on balance I think there’s no alternative but to support this. We can only make decisions on policy and what’s been put in front of us, not what we think morally - it’s what the law tells us to do.”

The plans were passed in a split decision, with six members voting to approve the application and five voting against. The final vote cast solidifying the fate of the snooker club was made by the chair of the planning committee, Councillor Wendy Brackenbury, who said there were “poor grounds” for members to refuse the application.