Plans to convert Kettering snooker club into flats set for green light despite 130 objections

Plans to demolish a Kettering snooker hall and turn it into three floors of flats are set to get the green light from North Northamptonshire Council, despite the controversial application attracting more than 100 objections.

Developers have applied to knock down Cuetopia, on Montagu Street, arguing that the concrete-framed building is “clearly of its time”. They have bid to replace it with 24 apartments which will be built on top of the existing high street stores below.

The scheme originally called for 30 flats, but has since been amended by applicants Certain Security Limited to reduce the units and remove balconies. The structure would be three storeys to the front on Montagu Street (including the ground floor) and four or five storeys to the rear.

Since the blueprints for the apartment block were lodged at the end of 2023, Kettering Town Council has fought back against the plans and 133 letters of objection have been submitted by the public.

Cuetopia (formerly Spot On) is located on Montagu Street in the centre of Kettering.

The town council praised the venue as an important community and leisure asset: “The proposal involved the loss of an important draw into the town centre for leisure uses, including the potential loss of a drinking establishment, with no obvious replacement facility being available.

“The fact that this snooker club has produced two world champions, including one this month, is no small indicator of its reach and impact. It has high membership levels and remains a critical feature of the town’s social life and achievement.”

It went on to say that the development would “overshadow” adjacent buildings and highlighted the complete absence of purpose-built parking spaces for the apartments. The Local Highway Authority, however, did not submit any objections over the parking arrangements, instead noting that the site was easily accessible by public transport and close to a number of car parks for visitor parking.

A public petition to save the snooker hall, with more than 1,300 signatures, has also been noted by officers in the planning application. Frustrated residents have complained about the dwindling amount of leisure activities in the town centre and the venue’s longstanding history and success as reasons it should remain.

One resident wrote in their objection that it would be a “further nail in the coffin” for a dying town centre if the club were to close. Another commented that they felt the development would not enhance the town centre and in fact would bring extra traffic, parking, deliveries and disruption to local residents.

Certain Security Limited has submitted a ‘Tenancy Report’ which states that they are working with the owner of the snooker hall to locate alternative premises for their activities. The empty Argos store at 7 Newlands St has been identified, however, the club’s owner has argued that it would be an inappropriate venue and would need significant investment.

North Northamptonshire Council is set to make its decision on Wednesday evening (October 30), as officers have recommended the flats for approval.