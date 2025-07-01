How did your Northamptonshire MP vote in welfare reform bill - as Corby MP Lee Barron defies whip

Northamptonshire's MPs. Image: NW

Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Lee Barron has tonight twice voted against the government as the commons balloted on a plan to reform benefits for disabled and sick people

This evening’s key ballots saw an unexpected win for Keir Starmer’s government after more than 120 MPs had threatened to vote against him.

The government wants to change the way people with disabilities and illnesses are given PIP and universal credit, which it says will help some people back into work.

But many MPs were concerned that the poorest and most vulnerable would face hardship as a result of the new measures, and had threatened to vote against the bill.

Mr Barron was one of the first MPs to make his feelings public back in March. He said earlier this week that he welcomed some concessions that had been made which would see only new claimants affected by the new rules. Today the government made even more concessions, but for Mr Barron they did not go far enough.

An amendment to the bill tabled by Labour MP Rachael Maskell failed earlier this evening, with Mr Barron among 42 rebel Labour members, so MPs moved to a vote on the bill.

It ended with the government winning by a majority of 75 – 335 ayes to 261 noes – and the bill passed on the the next stage of parliamentary scrutiny.

It is not known whether Mr Barron will face action from the party for defying the whip but Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said last month that she had not ruled out punishing rebels.

Here’s how each Northamptonshire MP voted this evening:

Lee Barron, Corby: Against

Rosie Wrighting, Kettering: For

Gen Kitchen, Wellingborough and Rushden: For

Mike Reader, Northampton South: For

Lucy Rigby, Northampton North: For

Sarah Bool, South Northamptonshire: Against

Stuart Andrew, Daventry: No vote recorded