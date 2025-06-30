Corby MP ‘encouraged’ by government movement on welfare reform bill

MP Lee Barron and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Image: NW / Getty Images

Corby MP Lee Barron, who said he would rebel over the government’s proposed welfare changes, has responded positively to a promise to look again at PIP reforms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a major backbench rebellion, joined by Corby and East Northants MP Lee Barron, the government made major concessions late last week ahead of a commons vote that is due to be held tomorrow.

The government had proposed to make wholesale changes to the eligibility criteria for people claiming sickness and disability benefits. But on Friday it was announced that there had been a climbdown, and that claimants of the personal independence payment (Pip) and the health element of universal credit will continue to receive what they currently get. The planned cuts will now only hit future claimants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Barron had been among MPs that had led an early rebellion over the cuts, and as they were joined by dozens more last week, the government was forced into its U-turn.

Mr Barron said today: “I am encouraged that the government have responded to the concerns fellow colleagues and I have raised about proposed changes to Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

“PIP is an in-work benefit that supports disabled people with their associated increased cost of living and enables people to afford to be able to work.

“The government has announced that all current PIP recipients will no longer be affected by any changes to welfare, and that £1 billion of funding will be frontloaded to support people into work. This is the right thing to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lessons need to be learned from how we got here. The announcements created huge uncertainty and anxiety for some of the most vulnerable in our society. This could have been avoided by consulting disabled people.

“That is why I am happy to hear that a ministerial review of the PIP assessment, reporting to the Work and Pensions Secretary, will take place and be accountable to MPs and organisations representing disabled people.

“I have been proud to stand up for those in my constituency.”

The vote is set to go ahead tomorrow and it is expected that most Labour MPs will now vote with their government.