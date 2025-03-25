Disabled residents protest government cuts

Disabled campaigners gathered in Wellingborough on Saturday to protest the government’s proposed cuts to welfare benefits.

Crips Against Cuts Northants, who are part of a national movement, say the cuts will harm disabled people, pushing them further into poverty and taking away vital equipment and carer support.

Bowie, 17, from Northampton, said: “We are protesting because Labour is bringing in inhumane cuts to welfare benefits. These cuts and restrictions will hurt thousands of people nationwide and we want to show that we won't stand for it.”

A second campaigner from North Northants, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Due to the complex nature of my conditions, I am unable to access mental health support on the NHS and I have no option but to go private.

“Without that treatment, I won't be able to recover. Losing PIP would make it near impossible for me to get back into work, go back to university or leave my house.”

Alex, 61, from Daventry, said: “For me, PIP is vital to help with the additional costs of being disabled; necessary items such as ergonomic crutches, tape, back supports, therapy treatment and a variety of other things not paid for by the NHS. For these reasons PIP has helped me stay in part time work and off ESA.”

Several members of the group were unable to join the protest due to pain flare ups and being unable to afford a carer to drive them in.

The protest in Wellingborough was just one of 17 that took place around the country, from Portsmouth to Edinburgh.

Government statistics show that in the UK, nearly half of all households living in poverty include someone with a disability. The charity Scope estimates that without PIP, a further 700,000 households will be pushed into poverty.

PIP is designed to help with the extra costs of living with a disability, estimated at £1010 a month. In 2024, the UN ruled that PIP was already insufficient to cover these costs.

A 2023-2024 investigation by the Department for Work and Pensions, which cost £50m, found that the PIP fraud rate was 0.0%. Furthermore, the PIP overpayment rate (where the rate of pay was higher than what’s needed) was only 0.4%, and the underpayment rate was also 0.4%.

Over 70% of disabled people who are denied PIP, and then take their case to a tribunal, are awarded PIP by the judge.

If voted in, the changes in the Pathways to Work Green Paper mean that a disabled person who scores less than four points in any ‘Daily Living’ category - with categories including activities like washing, dressing and eating - would not get Daily Living PIP at all.

To put this in context, someone who needs a carer to help them shower would only be awarded three points.

These cuts are designed to save £1bn a year, but campaign group Patriotic Millionaires, wealthy Brits who would like to pay more tax, say that a 2% wealth tax on assets over £10 million could raise up to £24 billion a year.

To join the campaign, follow Crips_Against_Cuts_Northants on Instagram.

The next protest will be at 2pm on Saturday 5th April, outside the BBC building on Abington Street in Northampton. All are welcome and masks are required unless exempt.

To voice your opinion on disability benefits, please respond to the government consultation here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/pathways-to-work-reforming-benefits-and-support-to-get-britain-working-green-paper.