A Welsh councillor who grew up in Kettering has spoken about how his autism diagnosis shaped his life.

Kyle Jamie Eldridge has an autistic spectrum disorder and an obsessive compulsive disorder and was diagnosed in Rushden in 2014.

The 25-year-old, who grew up in Kettering’s Linden Avenue, later moved away from the area and now lives in Abergavenny in Monmouthshire.

Kyle wearing ceremonial robes at Abergavenny Town Hall

And this year the Labour man was elected to Abergavenny Town Council – becoming the youngest to do so since 2008.

He said: “My heart is open and so I know where I’m going. My message to everyone reading this is that hope never dies. Keep going.”

Kyle recalled having meltdowns at Henry Gotch Nursery School and said the day he was diagnosed with autism was no surprise to him.

He said: “I just could not put a name to what made me different in comparison to all my peers around me at the time. Afterwards, I could – I was autistic.”

And he added: “I always knew I was different, liking things that others didn’t. And when I liked something, I was obsessed with it and I would have a full meltdown if I was taken away from it under any circumstances.

“I always felt quite restricted as a child, not having the ability to flourish.”

Kyle now balances his university studies with his duties as a town councillor in Wales. He has urged others to explore the option if they think they have autism, which he said destroyed and repaired his life.

And he said he will always be grateful for the role Kettering played in his upbringing.

He said: “Though I live in Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, Kettering will always be in my heart, as it served as my birthplace and it taught me so much about life through the good and bad times of my childhood and I will always be grateful for that. I will return and contribute something to that community.”