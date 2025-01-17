Wellingborough and Rushden MP Gen Kitchen quizzes leader of council following pothole problems in open letter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An open letter has been penned by Gen Kitchen addressing North Northants Council’s contract with Kier, asking the leader of North Northants Council if the authority’s contract with Kier is to be extended by one year in April 2025.

The contract with started in September 2022 for approximately £30m per year for seven years.

The council says that within those first seven years, the contractor has the opportunity to earn three additional years, depending upon meeting performance indicators.

Gen Kitchen said: “The Conservatives took over the maintenance of our roads in 2005 and they are crumbling. I regularly hear from constituents whose vehicles have been damaged, and just this week a local man visited my office because he fell over and injured himself due to a pothole.

Gen Kitchen penned a letter to North Northants Council leader Jason Smithers on National Pothole Day (January 15)

“It is time for the Conservative-led council to step up and hold its contractors to account. If this contract is due to be extended the people of Wellingborough and Rushden deserve to know.”

Kitchen had previously written a letter to Cllr Smithers, calling some of the patching and repairs to local roads ‘sub-par’, however Cllr Smithers responded by saying the council had ‘held Kier’s feet to the fire over performance, but said they’ve ‘stepped up and improved their operation here in north Northants.’

A second letter has now been sent by Gen Kitchen to the leader of the North Northants Council yesterday (January 15), which was National Pothole Day.

The letter, in full reads:

Dear Cllr Smithers,

You will recall I wrote to you in August regarding the council’s Highways contract with Kier and the possibility that the contract could be extended.

In response you did not confirm if the council intended to award an extension, you simply provided an explanation of the contract terms.

I note that the matter was discussed at a number of council meetings following my letter, with clarification being given by an officer that the contract could be extended in April 2025.

You also pointed out in your response to me that if a road repair fails, the onus is on Kier to return and carry out the work at no additional cost to the council. You said this ensures: “accountability and high standards in the

work being delivered”.

It is hard to see evidence of these high standards when looking at the recent situation on the A6 in Irthlingborough approaching the Chowns Mill roundabout where repairs were failing within hours of them being carried out and

could have led to the injury of drivers.

I ask again if you can please advise if you are expecting the contract with Kier to be extended by one year in April 2025 and if so, confirmation of how they have met the key performance indicators.

Yours sincerely,

Gen Kitchen MP