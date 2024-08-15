Wellingborough and Rushden MP issues open letter urging council to address 'sub-par' potholes problem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough and Rushden MP Gen Kitchen has issued an open letter to the leader of North Northants Council, Jason Smithers, quizzing the council on the ‘sub-par’ service that the highway contractor, Kier, has provided in relation to the filling of pot holes in north Northamptonshire.

Freedom of Information requests have revealed that the contract with Kier could be extended next month, and the MP is eager to hold the company to account.

The full letter reads:

Dear Cllr Smithers,

For several months I have been working with a local road maintenance expert to carry out Freedom of Information requests to North Northamptonshire Council regarding your road contractor, Kier.

Revealed within the documents is that an extension to your contract with Kier could be awarded in September if the contractor meets or exceeds key performance indicators (KPIs).

The KPIs include:

- Percentage of tasks completed within the timescales indicated in the scope

- Customer satisfaction

- First time fix

- Environmental and social value performance

I know from conversations with my constituents that many local people feel that the service being provided by the contractor has not been satisfactory and that taxpayers are not receiving value for money.As you are aware, my office regularly reports potholes and poorly maintained roads to the council and asks for repairs to be carried out. Response times to these requests vary.

From the beginning of the by-election campaign, we have been tracking potholes that would meet the “first-time fix” category. We have then been monitoring the subsequent degradation of the patching and the quality of the work. There have been six individual occasions across the constituency where the patching has been sub-par, and the road surfacing now needs repairing in less than nine months.

While I welcome the return of road surface dressings to extend the life of local roads, please can we extend this to residential roads.

In February, you took to social media to highlight unacceptable waits and missed repairs with regards to the roads. In a press statement you said:

“We’re paying a considerable amount of money and they’ve got to do the job properly. I’m just sick and tired of shoddy workmanship and shoddy service and we’ve got to hold them to account.”

With this in mind, could you please advise if you are expecting the contract with Kier to be extended and if so, please confirm how they have met the key performance indicators.

Yours sincerely

Gen Kitchen MP