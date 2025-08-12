Supermarket voucher scheme for low income individuals and families in north Northamptonshire re-opens

Applications for eligible individuals and families on a low income to apply for a one-off supermarket voucher via North Northants Council’s website have re-opened after being paused last month due to high demand.

The current application window is now open until Monday, August 25, before closing throughout September and re-opening on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at midday.

Residents who have already submitted an application and received a HSF reference number do not need to re-apply.

The vouchers are funded by the Department of Work and Pensions and are available due to the seventh tranche of the Household Support Fund (HSF).

The amount of the voucher depends on the size of the household. A single person can apply for a £150 voucher, a two-person household £260 and a three-person household or more £320.

To access HSF funding applicants need to fill in a simple online form and upload payslips and proof of identity, bank statements, ideally using a computer.

Those who do not have access to a computer can visit a North Northants library where they are available for free public use.

Once approved, applicants will receive payment in supermarket vouchers of up to £320 (depending on household size).

Applications are expected to take two months to process and will be dealt with in the date order by which they are received.

Funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the scheme is designed to provide financial support to households most in need, helping them afford essentials such as food, energy, and essential household items, offering vital assistance to residents who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Cllr Greg Wilcox, the council’s executive member for communities, said: “We appreciate residents’ patience whilst we dealt with existing applications.

"This fund is designed to reach those who need a helping hand and it is great news that we are now in a position to re-open for applications and I would encourage anyone who is struggling and thinks they might be eligible to apply as soon as possible.”

The application window will close on August 25 to give the household support fund team time to process the large number of applications.

Applications are dealt with in date order.

Other cost of living support can be found via the council’s support offer page.