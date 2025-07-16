Applications for the supermarket voucher scheme have been paused temporarily

Applications for eligible individuals and families on a low income to apply for a one-off supermarket voucher via North Northamptonshire Council’s website have been paused.

Due to a large number of applications since June 23, 2025, the fund, which is open to a wide range of residents, including low-income families, pensioners and people with disabilities, will be on hold for receiving fresh applications for a period spanning three weeks.

If residents have already applied for what is termed the 'wider essentials support' since June 23, 2025, they will not need to apply again.

The team will process their application in date order within two months from the date it was applied for.

If the council needs further information regarding all applications they will contact residents directly.

Applications are due to re-open on Monday, August 4, 2025.

The message in the meantime is please do not re-apply if you have already submitted an application.

The team can only process one application per Household Support Funding round.

If you have any queries, please email [email protected].

The vouchers are funded by the Department of Work and Pensions and are available due to the seventh tranche of the Household Support Fund (HSF).

The amount of the voucher depends on the size of the household.

Once the application service re-opens, a single person can apply for a £150 voucher, a two-person household £260 and a three-person household or more £320.

Once the application window is open again, to access HSF funding applicants will need to fill in a simple online form and upload payslips and proof of identity, bank statements, ideally using a computer.

Those who do not have access to a computer can visit a North Northamptonshire library where they are available for free public use.

Once approved, applicants will receive payment in supermarket vouchers of up to £320 (depending on household size).

Applications are expected to take two months to process and will be dealt with in the date order by which they are received.

Cllr Gregory Wilcox, executive member for communities at North Northants Council, said: "The Household Support Fund (HSF) applications are currently paused due to high demand and to enable our staff to work through the existing waiting list.

"This means new applications may not be accepted immediately while the authority processes existing requests and manage their allocated funds.

"In the meantime, I thank you greatly for your patience."

Funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the scheme is designed to provide financial support to households most in need, helping them afford essentials such as food, energy, and essential household items, offering vital assistance to residents who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Other cost of living support can be found on the council’s Support Offer page.