Eligible individuals and families on a low income are being urged to apply for a one-off supermarket voucher via North Northamptonshire Council’s website.

The fund is open to a wide range of residents, including low-income families, pensioners and people with disabilities.

The vouchers are funded by the Department of Work and Pensions and are available due to the seventh tranche of the Household Support Fund (HSF) which totalled £4,345,356.

The amount of the voucher will depend on the size of the household.

A single person can apply for a £150 voucher, a two-person household £260 and a three-person household or more £320.

To access HSF funding applicants will need to fill in a simple online form and upload payslips and proof of identity, bank statements, ideally using a computer.

Those who do not have access to a computer can visit a North Northamptonshire library where they are available for free public use.

Once approved, applicants will receive payment in supermarket vouchers of up to £320 (depending on household size). Applications are expected to take two months to process and will be dealt with in the date order by which they are received.

To help the council process applications efficiently and avoid delays, the form will occasionally be closed for short periods.

Cllr Brian Benneyworth, newly announced executive member for health and leisure, said: “We are once again able to support households who are having difficulty managing due to the cost of living crisis through funding from UK Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

"Funded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the scheme is designed to provide financial support to households most in need, helping them afford essentials such as food, energy, and essential household items, offering vital assistance to residents who are struggling with the rising cost of living."

James Bellamy, trustee at Daylight Centre Fellowship, said: “The funding that North Northamptonshire Council has provided through HSF has had a significant impact over the last year in supporting those households or individuals who are directly affected by the cost-of-living crisis and the food poverty which results from it.

"We have noted the positive responses from the many organisations receiving this funding and the significant impact it is having in meeting the needs across town and rural communities in North Northamptonshire.”

The latest phase of the scheme will run until March 31, 2026, or until all funds have been allocated.

If residents have a £50 voucher they will be able to choose between:

- Aldi

- Asda

- Farmfoods

- Iceland

- M&S

- Morrisons

- Sainsbury's

- Tesco

- Waitrose

To determine whether or not you meet the requirements to apply for the vouchers you will need to work out your household’s income and savings.

Residents can find out if their financial situation means they are eligible.

To apply you will need National Insurance numbers for all those over the age of 16 residing in the household and not in full-time education.

You will also need, for all household members over the age of 16 years and not in full time education:

- two full months bank statements dated within the last three months. We need to see statements for all bank accounts held, including any savings accounts (preferably in PDF format)

- if employed - proof of income for all household members over 16-years-old and not in full-time education, such as two months recent pay slips

- if self-employed - two full months personal and business bank statements from the last three months for all members of the household who are self-employed preferably in PDF format and SA302 dated within the last 18 months

- lasting power of attorney (if applicable ), along with proof of identification and residency of the attorney

The council advises to have these documents ready to upload before applying. Give yourself 30 minutes to complete this form, as there is not an option to save your application and return later.

Next steps

Information you provide, alongside the council and central government systems, will be used to assess your household’s income and savings.

They will contact you by email or phone if they have any queries. If more information is needed, you must provide this within seven days, otherwise your application will be declined.

If approved, vouchers will only be issued directly to the email address of the main applicant.

Further support

Other cost of living support can be found via the council’s Support Offer.