White goods found dumped in Wellingborough have prompted North Northamptonshire Council to remind residents about how to dispose of these items safely and legally.

Larger white goods such as fridges, freezers and washing machines are regularly being left out on pavements and roadsides by residents and businesses.

In one recent 24-hour period, the council’s waste enforcement team found six white goods in Wellingborough including a washing machine and an industrial fridge from a commercial premises.

Five individuals were identified as being responsible for leaving the items on the pavement, with one receiving a £1,000 fine.

White goods can be taken to Wellingborough household waste recycling centre

The four other individuals, who removed their white goods from the pavement, received formal warning notices.

Cllr Ken Harrington, executive member for assets, waste and environmental services, said: “Leaving white goods on pavements and roads is unsightly and unsafe for local neighbourhoods. It is also illegal and fines are being issued to the perpetrators.

"Council services include bookable collections of bulky items and household waste recycling centres.

"When residents use these services, it means that items are dealt with properly and legally and our communities are kept safer and tidy for everyone.”

NNC leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “The vast majority of our residents are responsible with their waste, including larger items.

"Dumping white goods on pavements is fly-tipping and under my leadership at the council our approach to this is zero-tolerance.”

Residents are reminded that all waste from their property must be properly disposed of.

North Northants Council provides a bulky waste service which includes the removal of white electrical goods.

Residents can book a collection and details can be found by visiting the council’s website page for bulky item collections.

If a private disposal is arranged, members of the public are reminded to check that any person they instruct to remove waste from their property is a registered waste carrier and provides them with waste transfer notes on removing the property.

Fines for environmental crimes were increased at the end of 2024 and fly-tipping can be reported online here.