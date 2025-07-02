North Northants Council (NNC) is reminding residents across the area who are caught littering that they could face a fine of up to £500 and anyone caught fly-tipping could face a fine of up to £1,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fines, for a variety of environmental crimes, were increased at the end of 2024 to the following rates:

- Graffiti from £150 to £500

- Flyposting from £150 to £500

North Northants Council has issued a reminder on fines for fly-tipping, littering and graffiti

- Littering from £150 to £500

- Household Waste Duty of Care from £300 to £600

- Fly-tipping from £400 to £1,000

All of the above are subject to a 25 per cent discount if the fine is paid within 28 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ken Harrington, the council’s executive member for assets, waste and environmental services, said: “Fly-tipping is something that comes up time and time again when speaking to residents.

"With this in mind, we remain committed to catching and prosecuting individuals caught fly-tipping.

“Higher fines like these, hopefully, act as deterrents and are part of a wider package of measures that our team can use to help keep North Northamptonshire clean and tidy.”

The council is also reminding residents to use registered waste carriers or risk a fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone found using an unlawful waste carrier could still be fined, while the unlawful waste carrier could also be fined up to £1,000.

Any fines when paid within 14 days are discounted to £750 for fly-tipping and £375 for littering.

More information about waste in North Northamptonshire can be found on the council’s website.