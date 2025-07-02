Fines for fly-tipping, littering and graffiti in North Northamptonshire - council reminds residents what it could cost them

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:01 BST
North Northants Council (NNC) is reminding residents across the area who are caught littering that they could face a fine of up to £500 and anyone caught fly-tipping could face a fine of up to £1,000.

The fines, for a variety of environmental crimes, were increased at the end of 2024 to the following rates:

- Graffiti from £150 to £500

- Flyposting from £150 to £500

North Northants Council has issued a reminder on fines for fly-tipping, littering and graffitiplaceholder image
North Northants Council has issued a reminder on fines for fly-tipping, littering and graffiti

- Littering from £150 to £500

- Household Waste Duty of Care from £300 to £600

- Fly-tipping from £400 to £1,000

All of the above are subject to a 25 per cent discount if the fine is paid within 28 days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Ken Harrington, the council’s executive member for assets, waste and environmental services, said: “Fly-tipping is something that comes up time and time again when speaking to residents.

"With this in mind, we remain committed to catching and prosecuting individuals caught fly-tipping.

“Higher fines like these, hopefully, act as deterrents and are part of a wider package of measures that our team can use to help keep North Northamptonshire clean and tidy.”

The council is also reminding residents to use registered waste carriers or risk a fine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone found using an unlawful waste carrier could still be fined, while the unlawful waste carrier could also be fined up to £1,000.

Any fines when paid within 14 days are discounted to £750 for fly-tipping and £375 for littering.

More information about waste in North Northamptonshire can be found on the council’s website.

Related topics:North NorthamptonshireNorth Northants Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice