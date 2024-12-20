File image generated by Chat GPT

Fines for flytipping, littering, and graffiti rise

Fines for fly-tipping, littering and graffiti will double for offenders in North Northamptonshire, as individuals could have to cough up a maximum fine of £1,000.

North Northamptonshire’s executive committee discussed the increases at a meeting yesterday (December 19), where they denounced environmental crime in the area. People who illegally drop litter, dump items or graffiti will now face harsher charges.

The previous maximum charges sat at £150 for graffiti, flyposting and littering, £300 for household waste duty of care and £400 for fly-tipping.

Under new regulations, the authority has raised fines to new maximum levels in a bid to combat the persisting issues:

Graffiti – £500 (early repayment discount- £375)

Flyposting – £500 (£375)

Littering – £500 (£375)

Household waste duty of care – £600 (£450)

Fly-tipping – £1,000 (£750)

Anyone using an unlawful waste carrier could be fined. Such companies must be registered with the Environment Agency and be in possession of a Waste Carrier Licence, which must be able to be shown on request.

Offenders are offered the opportunity to pay the fine with a discount of 25 per cent within 14 days of the penalty being issued.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of NNC, said: “This council needs to send a really really clear message to these individuals or businesses that are breaking the law by tipping rubbish in our amazingly beautiful countryside. We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour in our district.

“The key here is prevention, deterrent and making sure that message is out there so we are stopping people doing it in the first place.”

This year, 28 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued amounting to fines worth more than £13,500. The cash brought in by these penalties cannot be used within the council’s baseline budget and any income should go back into the enforcement and education.

Cllr Lyn Buckingham (Lloyds, Lab), contended that the plans didn’t go far enough, saying there was “very little” enforcement staff available to govern offences.

“The streets around here are absolutely full of litter, nobody can be bothered. I understand you want to increase the fees, but what’s the point if you’re not going to enforce things?” she said.

Cllr Matt Binley, executive member for highways, travel and assets, replied: “Enforcement should be self-funded and taxpayers should not be expected to cover any deficit. By increasing those fines it opens up that ability for us to be able to carry out more enforcement action.

“Unfortunately, these fines have not been reviewed in a very long time and therefore it means we are not able to have a service which washes its own face.

“We have a clear opportunity here to send a resounding message to anyone thinking about flytipping or committing the other offences listed that they are not welcome to do so in North Northamptonshire and that we will take clear, decisive and robust action against any perpetrators of these what are considered antisocial behaviours, but ultimately are criminal offences.

“In my view, it is clear our residents want us to take a tough stance on those who have no respect for others or the land.”

The council has proposed that any increase in income into the service will be treated as a one-off sum for educational and informal activities, as well as bolster any resources required for enforcement, such as additional signage and equipment to assist the service.

The FPN provides an alternative to prosecution, however where there are higher levels of harm, or the fines are not paid, offenders will be referred to the court for prosecution.

Cllr David Brackenbury (Thrapston, Cons) added: “Once the word is getting around that people are getting hammered with a £500 fine, reduced to £375 if you pay it quickly, for graffiti or throwing your coffee cup out of your car maybe the word might get around that it’s not a good idea to do it.

“Everything that we can do, all the weapons at our disposal to crack down on it I think would be good and I welcome the proposals here.”