North Northants Council (NNC) has revealed its new member for highways, travel and assets following the suspension of Cllr Matt Binley.

Cllr Macaulay Andrew Nichol, who represents the Corby Rural ward on the authority, will take on the post with immediate effect.

He takes over from Cllr Matt Binley who was suspended from North Northamptonshire’s executive last week after historic allegations re-emerged.

Cllr Binley has also been suspended by the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association and now sits as an independent councillor.

Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, said: “I’m delighted to appoint Macaulay to our executive in this prestigious position, which covers a vast amount of the place services that the council provides.

“Macaulay has shown great determination and dedication since our authority came into being in April 2021 and very much deserves his place at the table to help the team make key decisions on making the council and the whole area the best it can be.”

The portfolio covers a range of services including highways and transport, on-street and off-street parking, refuse, recycling and waste, and property and estates management.

Cllr Nichol, the first Corby councillor ever to be on the executive, said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be appointed to the council’s executive and I’m thrilled to be working with everyone on creating policies that take North Northamptonshire forward.

“This is an exciting time to be part of the authority and I very much look forward to getting started.”

Cllr Nichol is the second new executive member in a week, joining Cllr Helen Harrison who has replaced Cllr Harriet Pentland as executive member for the climate and green environment.