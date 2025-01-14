Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cllr Harriet Pentland is stepping down from North Northamptonshire Council’s executive due to a change in work commitments.

She will be replaced by Cllr Helen Harrison, who previously had an executive position at the council and is the partner of former Wellingborough MP Peter Bone.

Cllr Pentland has sat on the executive since the creation of the council with responsibility for the climate and green environment.

During her time in the role, she has led on several major projects including the NN Climate conferences, the introduction of green strategies and policies that positively impact on the whole of North Northamptonshire, including the council’s carbon management plan.

Cllr Harriet Pentland (left) is stepping down from NNC's executive and will be replaced by Cllr Helen Harrison (right)

While Cllr Pentland will leave her role on the executive, she will continue as ward councillor for Higham Ferrers alongside Cllrs Jennie Bone and Bert Jackson.

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “Harriet has been a vital member of the executive, bringing forward a massive amount of change.

"Her work on the council’s carbon management plan has been tremendous and is a real stepping stone that we can now build on and grow as we move forward as Harriet passes the baton onto Helen.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Harriet, wish her all the best in her future endeavours and her new role.

“Harriet is an asset to anyone who works alongside her and I am very grateful for her hard work and commitment she has given the council and North Northamptonshire.

"It is great to welcome Helen back onto the executive and I know that the climate and green environment portfolio is in a capable, experienced pair of hands.

"I think it is really important to have women in senior positions at the council and on the executive and I am keen to attract more women into senior roles.”

Just 12 months ago, Cllr Harrison, who represents the Oundle ward alongside Cllr Smithers, stepped down from her position on the council’s executive with immediate effect.

A press release issued by the council at the time said: “I would like to thank Helen for her hard work and commitment as a member of our executive - she has been with us since the authority came into being in April 2021.

“The position as lead member for adults, health and well-being is an important component of the executive and we will move swiftly to fill the vacancy.”

Cllr Harrison was chosen as the Conservative candidate to stand in the Wellingborough and Rushden by-election last February triggered by the ousting of disgraced former MP Peter Bone.

A recall petition had been sparked when Mr Bone was handed a six-week suspension from the House of Commons after an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

Cllr Harrison also stood in last year’s General Election in East Thanet, but came second to Labour’s Polly Billington.

North Northants Council’s executive will next meet on Thursday (January 16).