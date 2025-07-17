New cultural masterplan approved by North Northamptonshire Council for the area

North Northants Council (NNC) has approved a new cultural masterplan for attracting funding and enhancing the area's offer over the next five years.

It comes as a massive funding gap between the region and the rest of the country has been uncovered.

According to the report, Arts Council England invests just £1.80 per head in North Northamptonshire, compared to £6.19 in West Northamptonshire and £12.16 nationally.

Despite this funding difference, North Northants boasts a higher proportion of cultural and creative businesses than the rest of the East Midlands, and cultural tourism reportedly offers more than £249m to the local economy each year.

The report notes: “North Northamptonshire is full of creative, energetic people and organisations, who want to develop their skills and experience to be more sustainable, and their places more culturally vibrant.

“The masterplan aims to align focus, energy and resources for maximum impact, ensuring culture becomes a cornerstone of community cohesion, economic development and placemaking.”

NNC has undertaken a review of the area’s cultural assets and consulted with more than 120 key partners and stakeholders.

The masterplan, using funding from central government, will focus on growing investment in theatres, art galleries, museums, public art and community cultural programmes.

Cllr Greg Wilcox, the council’s executive member for communities, said: “Anything that highlights the fantastic jewels and assets of the county should be supported and welcomed.

“The cultural masterplan will help us to do this and is helping to create a great foundation to enable more cultural art and heritage initiatives to thrive in North Northamptonshire.”

A key aim of the strategy is to attract increased resources for arts and heritage across the district, while working with partners in the cultural and creative sector to bring together a central vision for North Northants over the next five years.

Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “A proud place, a prosperous place and a proactive place - that’s what we are about for delivering for North Northamptonshire.

"I hope that the whole council can get behind and support this.”

The council notes that the masterplan may give rise to expenditure at a later date, but says that it won’t be the sole controller or the funder for projects.

It is anticipated that the majority of activity will be delivered by attracting external funding sources.

The executive approved the cultural masterplan on Tuesday, July 15.

The authority will now look to further develop a specific action plan and look at ways to secure funding for the local cultural partnership.