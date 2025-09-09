A Reform UK motion which was set to call on North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to express solidarity with Jewish communities and stand against all hate crimes was withdrawn at full council this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opposition members have suggested that the debate was pulled due to concerns over backlash with the party’s recent scandal over serious racism allegations against an ex-councillor.

Cllr Chris Munday (Reform UK, Croyland and Swanspool), who was set to lead on the request, has refused to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion was poised to be the first tabled at Wednesday night’s full council meeting (September 3).

The Corby Cube, home of North Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

It was supposed to ask the chamber to reaffirm its commitment to stand firm against all hate crimes, work with local partners to increase awareness and adopt the international holocaust remembrance alliance’s definition of antisemitism to better protect Jewish residents.

Full council chairman Helen Campbell (Reform UK, Kingswood) instead announced that the motion had been withdrawn, and that they would be moving straight on to the next item of business.

North Northants Council has since confirmed that it was the decision of the originator to withdraw the motion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the meeting after the motion was pulled, Cllr Scott Brown (Conservative, Earls Barton) referenced the missing item, saying: “I’m gutted actually, I had really wanted to speak on the now withdrawn motion - I’d prepared a really good speech.

Full Council meeting on Wednesday, September 3. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“However, I guess given recent developments, I can understand why the Reform administration would not want to speak about hate speech right now.”

This comes after reports from the Northamptonshire Telegraph that ex-Reform UK Cllr Robert Bloom resigned after a neighbour alleged he used appalling racial slurs toward her family.

He stepped down from his role on NNC last week, on August 26, after being in post for just 117 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Martin Griffiths, the council’s Reform leader, said Mr Bloom’s resignation was for ‘personal reasons’.

Full Council meeting on Wednesday, September 3. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Cllr Munday why his motion was withdrawn, if Reform UK still stands by the sentiments expressed in the item, and his response to claims that it was pulled because of recent racism allegations in the party.

He said that he has no comment to make.