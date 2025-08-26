Corby Reform councillor resigns over serious racism allegations

Reform councillor Robert Bloom, who has been in his North Northamptonshire Council post for just 117 days, has resigned after a neighbour alleged he used appalling racial slurs toward her family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Bloom (Lloyds and Corby Old Village) has today left his role following accusations he used the ‘n’ word against a black family who live close by to him.

He had been in post for just under four months after he was part of Reform’s council-winning team in May’s local elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A neighbour told this newspaper that he shouted the word ‘n*****’ at her repeatedly, said he would set the far-right English Defence League on her and told her there’d be ‘black body bags’

Cllr Robert Bloom was one of 40 Reform councillors that took control of North Northamptonshire Council on May 1. Images: National World

The woman reported her concerns to the council and today (Tuesday, August 26) Cllr Bloom has resigned from the party and triggered a by-election, which will cost the taxpayer about £27,000.

The neighbour, who we are choosing not to name to protect her from online abuse, said that her family moved from the south of England into a house near Cllr Bloom in July, and he immediately targeted them.

The British family, who describe their heritage as African West Indian, were asked by Cllr Bloom if they believe in borders, and in reparations for slavery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They told Cllr Bloom that they were not interested in politics but he proceeded to describe his views on a range of nationalities.

The neighbour told our reporter: “He told me that ‘we’ (African people) wanted to be civilised and the British went in and conquered you. We sold ourselves into slavery.

“I looked into his face and said ‘you’re a racist’ and walked away.”

The neighbours attempted to improve relations with Cllr Bloom and invited him around to eat with them.

"I thought we’d kill him with kindness,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this approach did not work, and Cllr Bloom allegedly then took offence to them playing the music of Bob Marley, repeating the racist slur several times.

Later that evening Cllr Bloom allegedly threatened to ‘set the English Defence League’ on the family.

On another occasion he told the family to ‘go back to where they came from’ and said that there would be ‘black body bags.’

"How can this man be a councillor and represent us?” said the neighbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So concerned was she about her safety that she recorded hours-long rants directed at her by Cllr Bloom. Those recordings have been made available to council officials as well as this newspaper.

The allegations were reported to North Northamptonshire Council’s monitoring officer and to Reform officials who pledged to investigate, prompting Cllr Bloom’s resignation.

There have previously been concerns raised over Reform’s vetting process after a series of issues, but in the summer the party loosened the restrictions, encouraging people who had previously been rejected to apply again to represent the party.

The detailed allegations have been put to Cllr Bloom’s representative who said he did not deny any of them. He said: “He is standing down as a councillor. It has obviously all got a bit too much for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Reform insider told this newspaper that the public should be reassured that Cllr Bloom had no links with the EDL, a defunct far-right Islamophobic group led by Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Cllr Bloom had no interests registered on his councillor’s declaration of interests. He described himself as retired. He previously described himself as having ‘16 years of of credible private sector experience in operational and programmatic governance in IT, big data and aerospace defence’.

North Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.