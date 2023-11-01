News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Council 'considering proposals' for Desborough eyesore - but will it be sold for retail use?

They decided to sell the site, which has been derelict since the 1990s, earlier this year
By Sam Wildman
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:55 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:55 GMT
The overgrown Lawrence factory site. Picture: Andrew CarpenterThe overgrown Lawrence factory site. Picture: Andrew Carpenter
The overgrown Lawrence factory site. Picture: Andrew Carpenter

A council is considering a ‘number of proposals’ for a derelict Desborough eyesore amid fresh calls for it to become a retail site.

The former Lawrence’s factory in Gladstone Street has been empty since the 1990s and was put up for sale by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said it was surplus to requirements, putting an end to a controversial £9.5m scheme to build 40 council houses there, with the site being marketed for £1.25m.

There has been a lot of interest and a number of offers which NNC are now looking at – but no details about proposed site uses have been made public.

Most Popular

Cllr Matt Binley (Con), NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “The council has identified the former Lawrence’s factory site in Desborough as surplus to requirements and is now marketing the site.

“This process is ongoing and the council is considering a number of proposals – though it is not possible to comment further on these at this stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will give updates on the proposals and timescales as soon as we are in a position to do so.”

The now-defunct Kettering Borough Council bought the site in 2005 and supermarket giant Tesco was given permission to build a store there before the scheme collapsed in 2014.

Proposals to build social housing were paused when Aldi expressed an interest in the site but were back on when the retailer’s proposal failed to materialise, only for NNC to then decide not to proceed and to sell up instead.

It’s understood that any proposed developer would likely have to demolish the shell of the factory to make it viable. The site was previously branded a “jungle” and “death trap” with teenagers risking their lives by venturing into the buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Andy Coleman (Lab), from Desborough Town Council (DTC), wants the site to be used for retail purposes.

He said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to bring fresh life and hope into our town centre and help existing retailers.

"Desborough residents have already made it clear they want a retailer on the site and the town council has been very vocal and done its best to achieve the best outcome for the site that has been an eyesore for far too long.

"We don't have the infrastructure for more houses or a nursing home on the site whereas a retailer would offer local jobs and attract investment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DTC chairman Cllr Tim Healy (Lab) said: "We hope NNC consults fully with the community before making a final decision.

"DTC has opposed the previous NNC scheme.

"We are hoping the final scheme adopted by NNC will include facilities which the community needs."

Related topics:CouncilNorth Northamptonshire CouncilLawrenceTescoProposals