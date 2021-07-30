Teenagers risk their lives by venturing into 'death trap' derelict buildings in the middle of Desborough

Teenagers are risking their lives by venturing into “death trap” derelict buildings in the middle of Desborough, police are warning.

Officers have put out the blunt warning as they say the old Lawrence’s factory site in the town is proving a “magnet” for local youths.

CCTV cameras have been set up and security has been beefed up in an attempt to stop intruders getting into the run-down former factory.

But police have revealed that teenagers are still going into the buildings – which are at constant risk of collapsing.

Officers are urging youngsters to stay well clear as they insist they don’t want a human “tragedy” in Desborough this summer.

Two fires have also been started deliberately at the run-down former industrial complex over the last few months.

“We have some dangerous, abandoned buildings in the centre of Desborough that seem to be a magnet for teenagers, general ASB and criminal damage.

“Security has recently been upgraded, and CCTV installed, however, there are some still risking their lives.

“If you see anyone entering these premises, please call it in,” said Kettering police.

“It cannot be stated too plainly, these buildings are death traps with constant risk of collapse.