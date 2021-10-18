Corby cemetery extension works to start next month

The cemetery is running out of space

Work to extend Corby's Shire Lodge Cemetery and create more burial plots is set to start next month.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) was granted planning permission last year after it was reported that there was only an estimated two years' worth of spaces left at the Rockingham Road site, with councillors warned just months later that it could only have one year of space.

Plans said that the current cemetery boundaries would be extended to the south-west into what is currently public open space to create an additional area for over 3,000 additional burial plots.

There will also be a cremation burial area and a memorial garden. The move would equate to space for the next 20 to 25 years, with the site laid out as a lawn cemetery

The council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, Cllr David Brackenbury, said: “It is our priority to give residents who have passed away an appropriate resting place, as well as giving their loved ones somewhere peaceful to visit and pay their respects.

"For that reason, it is necessary we carry out these works to extend the cemetery grounds.

"We are confident that our chosen contractors will be mindful and sympathetic when working to ensure that visitors experience as little disruption as possible.”

Work will commence in November and continue through to spring 2022.

NNC say that, where possible, work will be undertaken outside of the current cemetery to reduce disruption, but visitors may experience some minor inconvenience while work is being carried out.

A notice board within the cemetery is being regularly updated on the status of these works but anyone with questions can contact North Northamptonshire Council’s project manager, Dylan Smith on 07498 234352.

NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: "The extension to the cemetery grounds is welcome news and will ensure that Shire Lodge Cemetery continues to be an adequate resting place for years to come.

"Thank you to visitors for their patience whilst the work is carried out.”

What’s a lawned cemetery?

The new extension will look very different to the current cemetery. Roads and paths will be created but the rest of the area will be laid out as a lawn and only when necessary will headstone borders be cut out of the lawn.

Regulations are being developed for the new extension to ensure the area remains as a lawned cemetery to allow for unrestricted access to every grave plot, general appearance, and ease of maintenance.