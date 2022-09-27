Christmas ice rink ruled out for Kettering town centre

An ice rink is unlikely to be coming to Kettering’s Market Place in the run-up to Christmas after the suggestion was ruled out.

Talks had been held by Kettering Town Council over its feasibility and cost, with a number of providers approached for quotes.

But the council’s market and events committee will tonight (Tuesday) be told that the idea is not being taken any further as part of festive plans.

A report said: "For reasons of cost and space, the idea of an ice rink is not really achievable and for reasons of likely organised opposition, a live reindeer appearance has also been ruled out.”

The suggestion had previously been explored too late in the day last year with estimates that it would amount to about £5,000 per day.

Cllr Clark Mitchell (Labour) said: "After the loss of Kettering by the Sea this was something to potentially look forward to.

"The residents will be rightly disappointed not to have an ice rink in the town centre in the run-up to Christmas.”

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has committed to providing and installing Christmas lights for the big switch-on on November 24 but everything else falls to Kettering Town Council to provide.

The report set to be discussed by councillors outlines the key components of their suggested Christmas events, which would likely cost £20,300, although markets would generate income.

They are a regular Christmas market in the Market Place, starting on November 24 and then on the four subsequent Saturdays, a Santa’s grotto, a Christmas trail (similar to an Easter egg hunt), a window display competition, bands and choirs performing throughout the town on four Saturdays and some roving entertainment at key times on four Saturdays.

It is not yet clear whether there will be free parking in council-owned car parks on any day during December in a bid to attract festive shoppers.

