Kettering town centre could host Christmas ice rink

Kettering’s Market Place could host an ice rink this Christmas as part of the town’s festive celebrations.

Talks are ongoing about the feasibility and cost of doing so, with Kettering Town Council approaching a number of providers for quotes.

It had previously been explored too late in the day last year with estimates that it would amount to about £5,000 per day.

And councillors have urged residents to have their say on the ice rink suggestion and any other ideas they have.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con, Ise Lodge), chair of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “We're keen to have something for all the family and ice rinks are usually popular at Christmas.

"At this stage we’re looking at the feasibility and cost. We have approached several providers for quotes and these will be discussed at the next markets and events committee.

"We would welcome views from residents on this or any other ideas which they may have.”

Kettering Town Council previously agreed that a sum of £10,000 be provided to supplement Christmas events such as markets and a grotto. They also agreed that, in addition, the provision of an ice rink would be explored which would cost a considerable amount more.

It would have to co-exist with other uses in the Market Place which would constrain its size. It would also need staffing which any provider would have to furnish.

This year North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has committed to providing the Christmas lights display and the big switch-on event but nothing else. It is not yet clear if they intend to provide free parking on any day during December.

A report set to be discussed by Kettering Town Council next week said they had asked NNC about the income loss that a free parking day involves – in order to judge if that is an expense the town council might want to bear – but that no answer has been provided.