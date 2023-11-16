Bungled consultation into car ban in Corby's George Street will have to be re-run

Traffic will not be allowed to travel the length of George Street. Image: National World

A public consultation into the introduction of an order stopping cars travelling along a main Corby thoroughfare is being re-run after the council gave out the wrong email address.

North Northamptonshire Council had proposed introducing ANPR cameras in George Street following years of rule-flouting by motorists.

A report to the authority earlier this year showed 23,000 cars had driven along the street in breach of the rules in just six days.

It has previously been tricky for the council to enforce the rules because cars were allowed to use the length of George Street.

Now the authority wants to introduce an order to stop cars travelling all the way along the street. Vehicles, apart from taxis and buses, will not be allowed to travel between Cardigan Place and Everest Lane. Any motorists doing so will be ticketed.

In order to ratify the Traffic Regulation Order, it needs to go out to public consultation. It did so, between October 12 and November 2.

But now the authority has admitted that the email address was incorrect and it will have to be carried out again.

They have put the mistake down to an ‘admin error’ which meant they could not access messages they received.

The consultation has now been re-started, with the correct email, and will now end on December 7.

The correct email address is [email protected]. Anyone who submitted a comment previously will need to resubmit their feedback by the closing date.