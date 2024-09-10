All three north Northamptonshire MPs have voted to remove the winter fuel allowance from all but the poorest pensioners in today’s (Tuesday) Commons vote.

After a debate this afternoon, a Conservative motion to strike down the move was defeated by 348 votes to 228.

There has been a huge backlash to the changes proposed by Labour, which will cut the number of those receiving the winter fuel payment from 11.4 million to 1.5m, with only the poorest people receiving the cash.

The Government hopes to save £1.4bn this financial year with the move.

Lee Barron (Corby and East Northants); Rosie Wrighting (Kettering); Gen KItchen (Wellingborough and Rushden)

Just one Labour MP, Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, voted for the opposition motion, with 53 MPs abstaining.

Among the MPs backing the Government were Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Lee Barron, Wellingborough and Rushden MP Gen Kitchen, and Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting.

Mr Barron said: “I have appreciated a significant number of constituents getting in touch with me to share their views. I have listened to the strong strength of feeling among constituents and share concerns towards those pensioners in Corby and East Northamptonshire who may not be eligible for pension credits but who are at risk of falling through the gaps this winter.

“In recognition of this, I have written to the Chancellor, Rachael Reeves, and the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall. In my letter I outline that I will work with local charities and community groups to ensure everyone feels they have the support they need, and to maximise uptake in pension credits.

“I was elected on a popular manifesto to bring about change. The Labour government was elected to bring about this change and the tide on the monumental mess left by the Conservatives. I have complete confidence the Government will get the economy back on track, and like the previous Labour government, who lifted over one million pensioners out of poverty, I will work with the Government to ensure all pensioners feel the benefit.

“I cannot do this important work from outside the Parliamentary Labour Party. I have made this representation to the Government and have been working tirelessly to ensure the Government has put in place a wide safety net.

“Having asked for the opportunity to speak with the relevant ministers, to raise our shared concerns here in Corby and East Northamptonshire, I encourage all constituents who feel they may be entitled to additional support to get in touch.”

Ms Wrighting said: “The Chancellor has to fix a £22bn black hole left by the previous Conservative government and is having to make tough decisions like means testing. My focus now is encouraging people to check if they are getting the help they are entitled to, like pension credit, which would mean they then still receive the winter fuel payment and access other support.”

Ms Kitchen was contacted for comment but was unable to provide one.