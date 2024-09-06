Lee Barron, Corby MP, has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to ensure there is a 'safety net' for those who do not receive winter fuel payments. Image: National World

The Government should create a ‘safety net’ for hard-up pensioners who may no longer be eligible for the winter fuel payment, says a new MP.

Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Lee Barron has raised concerns over the scrapping of the £300 payment for all except those on pension credits.

There has been a furious backlash to the changes proposed by Labour, which would cut the number of those receiving the winter fuel payment from 11.4 million to 1.5m, with only the poorest people receiving the cash.

The Government hopes to save £1.4bn this financial year with the move.

Mr Barron has now written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to express worries that have been communicated to him by ‘a significant number’ of his constituents. Other county MPs are also understood to have received a huge number of emails on the subject.

His letter says: “While I understand that tough decisions must be taken to ensure that the public finances are in order, my constituents and I are anxious about the proposal to target winter fuel payments to only those on pension credits.

“Pensioners, community groups, non-profit organisations, those working with pensioners, and families have all shared their concerns and stories.

"Pensioners with underlying health conditions, including cancer survivors who need to keep their homes warm, those with low pensions just above the credit threshold, and those living in poorly insulated homes, who have relied on the winter fuel allowance, may struggle to heat their homes during the colder months.

“My main concern is ensuring that no pensioner is at risk of falling through the gaps.”

Mr Barron, who was elected in June, says he acknowledges the need to review the allowance, but added: “I'm writing to ask for further consideration to ensure a safety net is in place for those who are most at risk of falling through the gaps.”

He says he will work with Citizen’s Advice to ensure that all pensioners who are eligible to receive the benefit get it.

MPs will vote on the issue on Tuesday, although Prime Minister Kier Starmer had tried to avoid bringing the issue before members.

Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting and Wellingborough’s Gen Kitchen declined to comment to our reporter.