Police confirm woman in her 40s died in head-on crash on A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Police have confirmed a woman in her 40s died at the scene following a head-on crash on the A43 between Northampton and Kettering on Monday (June 6).

A statement released early on Tuesday (June 7) said the woman was driving a silver Ford Puma heading towards Kettering and the A14 when it was in collision with a white Scania LGV at around 9.20am near Broughton.

Officers from the Northamptonshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit have made a fresh appeal for witnesses, especially anyone who was driving along the stretch of road at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Telltale marks on the road and verge alongside the A43 following Monday's tragedy when a woman in her 40s died

A police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision the driver of the Ford Puma, a woman in her 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the LGV, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

“Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on the non-emergency 101 line using incident number 22000322138.”

Monday’s incident was the second tragedy on Northamptonshire roads in four days.