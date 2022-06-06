Rushden double fatal car crash victims named locally

Tributes have been paid to two Rushden residents who died in a car crash on Friday night (Friday, June 3).

Flowers, balloons and candles have been left at the scene at the roundabout junction with John Clark Way, Tyne Way and Spire Road.

Two people who died in the crash, which took place at about 9.10pm and involved a grey BMW, have been named locally as Carrie McLellan and Brian Sibanda. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rushden, scene of the fatal crash in John Clark Way

A third occupant of the vehicle has been confirmed by Northants Police as ‘recovering’. A fourth man, in his teens, sustained minor injuries and was released from hospital.

In a social media message the Rushden Windmill Club paid tribute to ‘our very loved friend’ Carrie.

They wrote: “Carrie was a much loved member of the Windmill and will be missed by many of you.”

Tributes were paid by the King Edward VII pub in Queen Street.

They said: “The team offer our sincere condolences to the families of Brian Sibanda and Carrie McLellan.

“Brian and Carrie were regulars of the pub and were well loved, they had many great nights here and their laughter will be dearly missed.”

The pub is planning to install a plaque in the bar as a permanent memorial.

A balloon release has been organised for Friday, June 10, at 6pm at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from witnesses the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

Email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

