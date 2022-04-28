Police confirm two 22-year-old women died in tragic Northamptonshire crash

The tragic incident happened in Ashton

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a tragic collision which saw two 22-year-old women die on Friday night.

The driver and the passenger – both from Peterborough – died in the crash.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 9.40pm on Friday, April 22, a single vehicle left the access road to Greenwood Manor in Ashton, and for reasons yet to be established collided with two trees.”

The two women have not been named by police.