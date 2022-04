Police were called to the scene

A crash on a rural Northamptonshire road last night (Friday) was fatal, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Ashton Wold Drive, near Ashton in the north of the county, after the incident at about 9.40pm.

In an appeal for witnesses Northamptonshire Police said the crash involved a blue BMW 120D M-Sport.

No further details were available at this stage.