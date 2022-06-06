Police confirm fatal crash closed A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on the A43 between Northampton and Kettering on Monday

Police have confirmed at least one person died following a crash on the A43 between Northampton and Kettering on Monday morning (June 6).

Officers say a silver Ford Puma was in collision with a white and blue Scania lorry near Broughton at just after 9.22am.

No details have been given about the victim or victims, nor any other casualties.

The road was closed for around five hours following the crash.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses to call the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615 using reference 22000322138.

The crash is the second fatal incident on Northamptonshire roads in four days.

Tributes have been paid to two Rushden residents who died in a car crash involving a grey BMW at 9.10pm on Friday (June 3).

Flowers, balloons and candles were left at the scene in John Clark Way.