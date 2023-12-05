Police called to sudden death in Wellingborough park
Police were called to a Wellingborough park following the sudden death of a man.
Officers went out to Croyland Gardens in the town yesterday (Monday) morning where the body of a man had been discovered.
They are now trying to trace the next of kin for the man, who is believed to be homeless.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in Croyland Gardens, Wellingborough at about 8.30am on Monday, December 4.
“We are not treating his death as suspicious and are currently working to identify his next of kin.”
For details on North Northants Council’s Severe Weather Emergency Policy (SWEP) policy, which aims to help people who are rough sleeping during extreme weather, click here.
For information on local Warm Spaces, where community organisations, volunteer groups and public bodies open their doors and share their resources with residents to provide a safe, warm space, click here.