The death is not being treated as suspicious

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a Wellingborough park following the sudden death of a man.

Officers went out to Croyland Gardens in the town yesterday (Monday) morning where the body of a man had been discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are now trying to trace the next of kin for the man, who is believed to be homeless.

The body of a man was discovered in Croyland Gardens, Wellingborough

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in Croyland Gardens, Wellingborough at about 8.30am on Monday, December 4.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious and are currently working to identify his next of kin.”

For details on North Northants Council’s Severe Weather Emergency Policy (SWEP) policy, which aims to help people who are rough sleeping during extreme weather, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad