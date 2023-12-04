Here's where you can find Warm Spaces across north Northamptonshire - full list of 50 sites

The Warm Spaces initiative uses 50 locations across the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heated, warm and welcoming public spaces have been opened across the area and will remain available to residents throughout the winter months.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC)’s Warm Spaces initiative has been revived to provide cosy places for those who cannot afford to heat their own homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 50 community organisations, volunteer groups and public bodies will open their doors and share their resources with residents to provide a safe, warm and welcome space.

NNC's warm spaces include public buildings, community centres and voluntary groups/NNC

Official Warm Spaces will be provided in each area with 12 in Wellingborough, 17 in Kettering, 14 in East Northants and seven in Corby.

Cllr Helen Harrison (Con, Oundle), executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, said: “We have been delighted with the keen response we have had from our partners to continue and grow the Warm Space network for the winter ahead.

"This winter will be a difficult time for many, both in terms of physical health and mental health, which is why both North Northamptonshire libraries and community libraries are being supported to signpost residents to public health’s free health and wellbeing services. Health and wellbeing advisors will also be on hand at many of the library Warm Space sessions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNC says it ‘recognises that it will be unaffordable for many residents to heat their homes for as long as they would do normally’.

Warm Spaces/Cadent

Warm Spaces provide somewhere a person who needs to get warm can go to, for free, to enjoy warmth, have a hot drink and socialise if they choose to.

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle), leader of NNC, said: “Supporting our communities is always our priority and that is why, during this cost of living crisis, we are taking urgent, and tangible action to ensure that our residents are supported.

“Residents can attend for activities at these locations without any need to discuss their personal circumstances, which will help reduce the stigma that often exists around poverty and asking for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When people enter a warm space they do so with a guarantee they will be treated with respect and dignity, without judgement and in confidence."

For more information about Warm Spaces go to https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/cost-living/warm-spaces

Where the Warm Spaces are located:

Corby area:

Beanfield Community Centre, Beanfield Avenue, Corby NN18 0AX

Corby Library, George Street NN17 1QG

Danesholme Library, Corby NN18 9EJ

Oakley Vale Community Centre, 20 Butland Road Corby NN18 8JF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welland Valley Benefice Warm Space at Cottingham Village Hall 56 Berry Field Road LE16 8XB

KHL Community Workshop Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre Gainsborough Road Corby NN18 0QF

Stephenson Way Community Centre 18-28 Stephenson Way Corby NN17 1DA

Kettering area

Barton Seagrave Village Hall 11 Bertone Road NN15 6WF

Bonkers Playhouse 27c Victoria Street Kettering NN16 0BU

Brigstock United Reform Church 6 Mill Lane NN14 3HG

The Harold Mason Centre 120 High Street Burton Latimer NN15 5RH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crescents Community Centre Laburnum Crescent Kettering NN16 9PH

Desborough Baptist Church Station Road NN14 2RL

Desborough Library and Community Hub High Street NN14 2QS

Grange Primary Academy Dorothy Road Kettering NN16 0PL

Highfield Barnes Community Centre 1-2 Barnes Close Kettering NN15 6JB

Johnny's Happy Place Youth Works 97 Rockingham Road Kettering NN16 9HX

Eden Centre 1 Montagu Street Kettering NN16 8XG

Open Door Church Montagu St Kettering NN16 8XG

Rothwell Library Market Hill NN14 6EP

Teamwork Trust 1 Stanier Close Kettering NN16 9XW

The Green Patch corner of Valley Walk and Margaret Rd Kettering NN16 0LU

The Resource Centre 9 Grange Place Kettering NN16 0NT

East Northants

Irthlingborough Library High Street NN9 5PU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Cliffe Active Community Sports Kingsmead Station Road PE8 6YH

All Saints Parish Church Hall Yard Kings Cliffe PE8 6XQ

Nene Centre Nene Community Centre Cedar Drive Thrapston NN14 4JY

Oundle Library Glapthorn Road PE8 4JA

Oundle Town Council Fletton House Fletton Way Glapthorn Road Oundle PE8 4JA

Pemberton Centre H E Bates Way Rushden NN10 9YP

Raunds Library High Street NN9 6HT

Raunds Town Council Saxon Hall Thorpe Street, NN9 6LT

Rushden Library Public Library Newton Road NN10 0PT

Rushden Town Council Rushden Hall High Street South NN10 9NG

St James Church 48 Oundle Road Thrapston NN14 4PD

Thrapston Community Library 15 High Street NN14 4JJ

Woodford Reading Room, rear of 82 High Street NN14 4HF

Wellingborough area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bozeat Lunch Club Independent Wesleyan Chapel (The Little Chapel) Dychurch Lane Bozeat NN 29 7JP

Daylight Centre Fellowship 10 High Street Place Wellingborough NN8 4HP

Finedon Library Town Hall 1 Berry Green Road NN9 5JL

Irchester Community Library High Street NN29 7AA

Orlingbury Village Hall Village Hall 15 Rectory Lane NN14 1JH

St Marks 142 Queensway Wellingborough NN8 3SD

St Mary's Church 2 Manchester Road Wollaston NN29 7SR

Time 4 U Independent Wesleyan Chapel Dychurch Lane Bozeat NN29 7JP

Victoria Centre 46-50 Palk Road Wellingborough NN8 1HR

WACA 27-29 Rock Street Wellingborough NN8 4LW

Wellingborough Library 7 Pebble Lane Wellingborough NN8 1AS

Wollaston Library and Community Hub Newton Road, NN29 7QN