Here's where you can find Warm Spaces across north Northamptonshire - full list of 50 sites
Heated, warm and welcoming public spaces have been opened across the area and will remain available to residents throughout the winter months.
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC)’s Warm Spaces initiative has been revived to provide cosy places for those who cannot afford to heat their own homes.
A total of 50 community organisations, volunteer groups and public bodies will open their doors and share their resources with residents to provide a safe, warm and welcome space.
Official Warm Spaces will be provided in each area with 12 in Wellingborough, 17 in Kettering, 14 in East Northants and seven in Corby.
Cllr Helen Harrison (Con, Oundle), executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, said: “We have been delighted with the keen response we have had from our partners to continue and grow the Warm Space network for the winter ahead.
"This winter will be a difficult time for many, both in terms of physical health and mental health, which is why both North Northamptonshire libraries and community libraries are being supported to signpost residents to public health’s free health and wellbeing services. Health and wellbeing advisors will also be on hand at many of the library Warm Space sessions.”
NNC says it ‘recognises that it will be unaffordable for many residents to heat their homes for as long as they would do normally’.
Warm Spaces provide somewhere a person who needs to get warm can go to, for free, to enjoy warmth, have a hot drink and socialise if they choose to.
Cllr Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle), leader of NNC, said: “Supporting our communities is always our priority and that is why, during this cost of living crisis, we are taking urgent, and tangible action to ensure that our residents are supported.
“Residents can attend for activities at these locations without any need to discuss their personal circumstances, which will help reduce the stigma that often exists around poverty and asking for support.
“When people enter a warm space they do so with a guarantee they will be treated with respect and dignity, without judgement and in confidence."
For more information about Warm Spaces go to https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/cost-living/warm-spaces
Where the Warm Spaces are located:
Corby area:
Beanfield Community Centre, Beanfield Avenue, Corby NN18 0AX
Corby Library, George Street NN17 1QG
Danesholme Library, Corby NN18 9EJ
Oakley Vale Community Centre, 20 Butland Road Corby NN18 8JF
Welland Valley Benefice Warm Space at Cottingham Village Hall 56 Berry Field Road LE16 8XB
KHL Community Workshop Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre Gainsborough Road Corby NN18 0QF
Stephenson Way Community Centre 18-28 Stephenson Way Corby NN17 1DA
Kettering area
Barton Seagrave Village Hall 11 Bertone Road NN15 6WF
Bonkers Playhouse 27c Victoria Street Kettering NN16 0BU
Brigstock United Reform Church 6 Mill Lane NN14 3HG
The Harold Mason Centre 120 High Street Burton Latimer NN15 5RH
Crescents Community Centre Laburnum Crescent Kettering NN16 9PH
Desborough Baptist Church Station Road NN14 2RL
Desborough Library and Community Hub High Street NN14 2QS
Grange Primary Academy Dorothy Road Kettering NN16 0PL
Highfield Barnes Community Centre 1-2 Barnes Close Kettering NN15 6JB
Johnny's Happy Place Youth Works 97 Rockingham Road Kettering NN16 9HX
Eden Centre 1 Montagu Street Kettering NN16 8XG
Open Door Church Montagu St Kettering NN16 8XG
Rothwell Library Market Hill NN14 6EP
Teamwork Trust 1 Stanier Close Kettering NN16 9XW
The Green Patch corner of Valley Walk and Margaret Rd Kettering NN16 0LU
The Resource Centre 9 Grange Place Kettering NN16 0NT
East Northants
Irthlingborough Library High Street NN9 5PU
Kings Cliffe Active Community Sports Kingsmead Station Road PE8 6YH
All Saints Parish Church Hall Yard Kings Cliffe PE8 6XQ
Nene Centre Nene Community Centre Cedar Drive Thrapston NN14 4JY
Oundle Library Glapthorn Road PE8 4JA
Oundle Town Council Fletton House Fletton Way Glapthorn Road Oundle PE8 4JA
Pemberton Centre H E Bates Way Rushden NN10 9YP
Raunds Library High Street NN9 6HT
Raunds Town Council Saxon Hall Thorpe Street, NN9 6LT
Rushden Library Public Library Newton Road NN10 0PT
Rushden Town Council Rushden Hall High Street South NN10 9NG
St James Church 48 Oundle Road Thrapston NN14 4PD
Thrapston Community Library 15 High Street NN14 4JJ
Woodford Reading Room, rear of 82 High Street NN14 4HF
Wellingborough area
Bozeat Lunch Club Independent Wesleyan Chapel (The Little Chapel) Dychurch Lane Bozeat NN 29 7JP
Daylight Centre Fellowship 10 High Street Place Wellingborough NN8 4HP
Finedon Library Town Hall 1 Berry Green Road NN9 5JL
Irchester Community Library High Street NN29 7AA
Orlingbury Village Hall Village Hall 15 Rectory Lane NN14 1JH
St Marks 142 Queensway Wellingborough NN8 3SD
St Mary's Church 2 Manchester Road Wollaston NN29 7SR
Time 4 U Independent Wesleyan Chapel Dychurch Lane Bozeat NN29 7JP
Victoria Centre 46-50 Palk Road Wellingborough NN8 1HR
WACA 27-29 Rock Street Wellingborough NN8 4LW
Wellingborough Library 7 Pebble Lane Wellingborough NN8 1AS
Wollaston Library and Community Hub Newton Road, NN29 7QN
- For Warm Space opening times and contact details visit https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/cost-living/warm-spaces